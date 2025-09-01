TotalEnergies Secures Historic Nigeria Deepwater Oil Contract

The landmark deal represents a significant milestone for Nigeria’s oil sector, with TotalEnergies holding an 80% contractor interest while Sapetro maintains a 20% stake. According to Gbenga Komolafe, Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), this PSC signals Nigeria’s commitment to unlocking untapped deepwater assets, expanding reserves, and strengthening energy security.

Nigeria’s oil and gas sector has experienced remarkable momentum, with the sector index delivering a 160% year-to-date gain in 2024, outpacing its impressive 125% rise in 2023. This bullish performance reflects growing investor confidence following strategic reforms under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, including fuel subsidy removal and downstream deregulation.

The contract introduces innovative fiscal terms designed to attract investment while maximizing returns for Nigeria. Key provisions include a $10 million signature bonus, production bonuses of 2 million barrels at 35 million barrels cumulative production and 4 million barrels at 100 million barrels production, along with robust profit-sharing mechanisms. Bashir Ojulari, Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, emphasized that this represents the first contract with comprehensive gas terms, including profit gas splits that incentivize monetization of non-associated gas.

Strategic Reforms Drive Investment Renaissance