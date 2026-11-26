Nigerian shoemakers will show their work to buyers in Abuja on Friday and Saturday, November 27 and 28, at the eighth Made in Nigeria Shoe Expo. Organiser LOGSAMES lists Today’s Bukka, 159 Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, Wuse II, as the venue. A visitor pass is free.

The organiser’s event listing gives opening hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its programme includes a footwear design showcase, a market and talks for people working in creative businesses. Shoe designers and equipment manufacturers are among those the organisers expect.

The distinction between visiting and exhibiting matters for a small footwear business. A maker can register as a visitor to see what other workshops produce or meet a supplier. Anyone who wants a stand to display a collection pays according to the space required, as the exhibitor booking page explains.

For buyers comparing handmade pairs, an in-person showcase offers a chance to check stitching and fit, see what sizes are available and ask the maker how long a repeat order would take. For directions, the booking page identifies Diamond Bus Stop by City Park as a landmark for the Wuse II venue.

File photograph. Shoemaking at the leather market in Aba in 2017. Photo by Stefcray, CC BY-SA 4.0.