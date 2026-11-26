Sábi Chẹf has set a target of 100,000 plates of food for a community feeding drive based at the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos. Its published timetable runs from November 25 to 29. Chefs from the Culinary Arts Practitioners Association of Nigeria are helping organise the cooking over 100 continuous hours.

The target works out to an average of 1,000 plates an hour. That gives a sense of the job beyond the cooking pots. Meals also have to be packed and handed out. The figure of 100,000 is the organisers’ goal. The participant page invites registrations and does not give a verified total of meals served.

Sábi Chẹf is best known for a competition where street-food vendors cook for judges. Founder Shola Ewuola described the feeding drive as a community service project. Newspread reported that an earlier effort fed 1,000 people in Makoko and that volunteers for this edition could help with preparation and distribution.

People planning to attend can choose their preferred day on the participant registration page, which lists the Surulere venue and the November 29 end date. The organisers say they send a registration number by email. The form is for the feeding drive, separate from registration for the next street-food competition.

File photograph. Cooking for a group over a wood fire in 2022. This archive photograph illustrates communal cooking. Photo by Chinelo Okonkwo-Chukwunweike, CC BY-SA 4.0.