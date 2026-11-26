Akay Mason’s mystery thriller Five Figurines took ₦70 million at Nigerian cinemas from November 20 to 22, earning more in its second weekend than it did on its debut. The opening weekend brought in ₦67.7 million, according to Film Intelligence’s November 23 report.

The difference was about ₦2.3 million, a rise of roughly 3.4%. Sunday alone accounted for ₦34.6 million, nearly half the weekend’s receipts. The tracker counted 10,617 admissions for the film across the three days. Ticket buyers spent an estimated ₦185 million on all films over the same weekend, giving the Nigerian thriller about 38 kobo of every naira spent at the box office.

Ini Edo, Bimbo Akintola, Odunlade Adekola and Uche Montana are among the cast. The story begins with the death of a young man named Innocent. As his mother seeks revenge, suspicion falls on his circle of friends and five wooden figurines link them to the mystery. Distributor Cinemax confirmed the film’s weekend growth in a statement reported by QED.

By the end of Sunday, its tenth day in cinemas, Film Intelligence put the film’s running total at ₦181.6 million from 27,797 admissions. Those are gross ticket receipts, before cinemas, distributors and producers divide the proceeds.

File photograph. Ini Edo at a film premiere in January 2014. She is among the cast of Five Figurines. Photo by Yoyoiuhfvnujbgte, CC BY-SA 3.0.