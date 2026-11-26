Playwright Femi Osofisan will be honoured in Ibadan on Friday, November 27, with a free afternoon tribute at Tunde Odunlade Gallery. Fàdákà Fest has set aside 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. for the event marking his 80th birthday year. Its tribute page includes a link to register for a free pass.

Ibadan is part of Osofisan’s own story. He attended Government College Ibadan and studied French at the University of Ibadan before pursuing postgraduate studies in Paris. His writing also travelled beyond the stage. Tunde Kelani adapted Osofisan’s novella Maami for his 2011 film, as the State House recalled when the writer turned 80 in June.

The Friday programme brings theatre and film audiences to the same gallery. Short-film screenings start in the morning. A discussion about revisiting older Nollywood films follows at 12:30 p.m., ahead of an actors’ session at 1:30 p.m.

Visitors staying after the tribute can see Sista!, a satire by Tofunmi Oyebode, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. The festival lists a separate ₦3,000 ticket for the play. The tribute itself is open to people who only want to attend the celebration of Osofisan’s work.

File photograph. Nigerian playwright Femi Osofisan, photographed in 2005. Photo by Descrownes, CC BY-SA 4.0.