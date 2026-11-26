Visitors heading to Michael Okpara Square in Enugu for the National Festival of Arts and Culture face a one-day difference in the organisers’ own timetable. On Thursday, November 26, the festival homepage listed the closing ceremony for Friday, November 27. Its separate programme page put the ceremony on Saturday, November 28.

The homepage schedule gives the most specific directions. It lists the dance final on Friday afternoon and the closing ceremony at Okpara Square from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The programme page places the ceremony under Saturday’s grand finale, alongside honours and awards. That page describes its timetable as a planning guide pending approval of the final running order.

The Federal Ministry of Information’s opening report confirms that the 37th edition runs from November 21 to 28, with events at the Enugu International Conference Centre and Michael Okpara Square. It gives the dates of the festival as a whole. It does not settle which evening visitors should come for the ceremony.

The National Council for Arts and Culture and the Enugu State Government organised this edition, which opened with a parade of state delegations. For anyone making a trip specifically for the closing ceremony, the festival’s programme enquiries page is the place to confirm the day before setting out.

File photograph. The Borno delegation at the 2010 NAFEST closing ceremony in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. Photo by Bemmax, CC BY-SA 4.0.