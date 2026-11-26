A bigger bag of rice can carry a lower price per kilo at the shop and still cost more by the time it reaches your kitchen. If you are stocking up for December, ask for three numbers: the bag’s net weight, its price and the full delivery charge.

Put both offers on the same scale

Suppose your local shop offers 10kg for ₦15,000 and you can carry it home. That comes to ₦1,500 per kilo. Another seller offers 25kg of the same grade for ₦35,000. At the shop that is ₦1,400 per kilo. Add ₦4,000 delivery and the second offer becomes ₦39,000, or ₦1,560 per kilo. These figures illustrate the calculation, rather than quote a market price.

Work out the delivery limit

In this example the larger bag matches the local price at ₦37,500 delivered: 25 multiplied by ₦1,500. That leaves ₦2,500 for delivery. If two households split the bag evenly at the quoted ₦39,000, each pays ₦19,500 for 12.5kg. Sharing reduces the cash each needs today, but the price per kilo stays the same.

Check that both sellers are quoting for the same type of milled rice and use the weight on the bag. Ask for the final price before transferring money and keep the receipt. Nigeria’s consumer protection commission lists full price disclosure among a shopper’s rights.

FCCPC guidance on price disclosure and consumer rights