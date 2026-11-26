The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation has asked creditors of the defunct Financial Merchant Bank to submit their claims for verification as it prepares a first liquidation dividend. The corporation issued the notice on November 24 in its capacity as the bank’s official liquidator.

Creditors can go to the “Your Claims” page on the NDIC website, choose the “Creditors Form” and upload records supporting their claim. The corporation also listed 12 offices where its staff can verify claims in person. They include its head office on Constitution Avenue in Abuja and its Lagos office at 23A Marina.

Outside Abuja and Lagos, verification is available in Enugu, Benin City, Kano, Ilorin, Bauchi, Sokoto, Yola, Port Harcourt, Owerri and Abeokuta. The notice gives separate addresses and telephone numbers so a claimant can check the details before travelling.

The announcement concerns creditors of Financial Merchant Bank. It gives neither a dividend rate nor a date when a verified claimant can expect payment. NDIC lists claimscomplaints@ndic.gov.ng for enquiries.

NDIC notice, office addresses and contact numbers