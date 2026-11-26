Nigeria’s state governments received ₦809.91 billion from October revenue in the allocation approved by the Federation Account Allocation Committee on November 18. Local government councils received ₦568.70 billion, according to the federal finance ministry’s account of the Abuja meeting.

The committee distributed ₦2.441 trillion in all. The Federal Government’s portion was ₦856.07 billion. Oil-producing states received a further ₦206.38 billion under the 13 per cent derivation formula. The ministry reported gross revenue of ₦3.812 trillion before deductions and transfers.

Value added tax accounted for ₦413.87 billion of the states’ share and ₦263.37 billion of the councils’ share. Of the ₦812.45 billion collected in VAT nationwide, ₦752.49 billion was available to distribute after collection costs, transfers, refunds and savings.

Gross statutory revenue fell to ₦2.999 trillion from ₦3.097 trillion in September. Gross VAT receipts also slipped, by ₦4.43 billion. These are nationwide totals. The communiqué gives no state-by-state breakdown of what each government received.

Federal ministry statement on the October allocation