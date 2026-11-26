Suppose a seller at Computer Village in Ikeja offers you a used phone for ₦65,000 and promises delivery tomorrow. With an ordinary transfer, the seller gets your money before you can test the phone. OPay’s new Shield Pay feature lets you fund the purchase while OPay holds the money against terms you and the seller agree.

Put the phone’s condition in writing

Agree on the model, storage capacity, condition, accessories, delivery date and who pays for delivery. A seller can show that a parcel arrived. What you may need to show later is that you ordered a 128GB phone and received a 64GB one. Save the listing and your agreement.

Use the inspection window

Under the process OPay described to THISDAY, the seller sends a request and the buyer has 24 hours to fund it. Once the seller submits evidence of fulfilment, the buyer has seven days to review it and can extend that period once by another seven days. Open the app yourself and check the amount and seller before paying.

Test before confirming

Check the storage in Settings. Try a call, the charger and both cameras. If anything differs from the agreement, keep the receipt, delivery record and photos, then raise the issue inside Shield Pay. OPay says both parties have 48 hours to provide evidence once a dispute opens. Check that you are authorising a Shield Pay request before you enter your PIN.

OPay’s explanation of Shield Pay, reported by THISDAY