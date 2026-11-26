Newly admitted University of Lagos students have until Friday, December 4, to complete faculty registration for the 2026/2027 academic session. The notice covers both UTME and Direct Entry students and lists a daily registration window of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The process starts with a mandatory toxicology test at the designated venue. After successfully completing the test, candidates use the Appointment option on their student portal to choose a registration date. UNILAG says the printed booking slip is compulsory at the venue.

Students must also complete their online biodata, upload the documents specified by the university and print the screening form. The faculty will check originals, including the birth certificate or sworn age declaration, secondary school testimonial, certificate of origin and WAEC certificate. Direct Entry students have additional paperwork, including their JAMB acknowledgement slip.

After registration and clearance, students should generate their payment advice. Anyone whose advice is missing from the portal should take the matter to the screening officer the following day, the university said. Its checklist specifies which items require colour copies, photocopies or originals.

UNILAG registration notice and document checklist