First Circle Capital has closed its first institutional fund at $26 million to invest in young African financial technology companies. Nigeria is one of the markets it has named, alongside Kenya, Egypt, Morocco, Uganda, Ghana and South Africa.

The money is aimed at the pre-seed and seed stages, when founders are building a product or testing whether customers will pay for it. The final close fixes the amount investors have committed to the fund. First Circle will decide which companies receive investments and how much each gets.

In its announcement carried by Wamda, the firm said it wants to back businesses working on insurance, lending, regulatory compliance and the systems that connect financial providers. Its existing portfolio shows what that can look like. Opareta builds software for networks of mobile-money agents, while Orca helps financial companies manage fraud.

The International Finance Corporation is among the investors. Its investment disclosure set out up to $4 million from IFC and up to another $2 million through the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative. The document put the fund’s original target at $25 million. The final close exceeded that target by $1 million. First Circle’s announcement did not specify a separate allocation for Nigeria.

File photograph. The Washington headquarters of the International Finance Corporation, an investor in First Circle Africa Fund I, in March 2026. Photo by APK, CC BY 4.0.