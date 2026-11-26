Plateau State’s new outsourcing centre in Jos has 600 desktop computers for workers who will handle customers and office tasks on behalf of other companies. MTN Business, the technology partner, says it also supplied the internet connection, local network, backup power and security systems.

President Bola Tinubu commissioned the centre on November 14. It gives Plateau a way to sell services that a client can buy from a distance. A customer who phones a company for technical support, for example, could reach a worker in Jos even if the company has no office in the state.

MTN set out what it delivered. The state is paying for the equipment, while Outsource Global will manage the operation and bring in business, according to Inside Plateau’s account of the project. The report puts the number of desks at 800, leaving room to add computers if demand grows.

The 600 installed machines establish how many workstations the centre can offer. Hiring depends on the contracts Outsource Global secures, the services those clients buy and how many shifts they require. Those figures will give jobseekers a clearer picture of the centre’s employment impact than its seating capacity alone.

File photograph. Plateau Governor Caleb Mutfwang at SK Fest in December 2024. Photo by Kambai Akau, CC BY-SA 4.0.