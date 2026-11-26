Nigeria’s Tertiary Education Trust Fund says it selected more than 1,200 innovations from over 7,000 entries for its national research fair in Abuja. The exhibition runs through Friday, November 27, at the Abuja Trade and Convention Centre on Airport Road. Members of the public can attend free of charge.

The fund wants manufacturers to see what Nigerian researchers have developed and decide which projects they could put into production. At a briefing reported by Voice of Nigeria, TETFund Executive Secretary Sonny Echono said the selected entries followed a nationwide and international call. The figure counts projects chosen for exhibition. It does not tell visitors how many have secured orders or investment.

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture invited its member companies, manufacturers and investors to attend. Echono listed the Federal Institute of Industrial Research, Oshodi, and Innov8 Technology Hub among the expected participants.

One institution taking part is the Federal University of Transportation, Daura. Vice-Chancellor Umar Adam Katsayal led its delegation, Education Monitor reported on Thursday. For teams looking for industrial partners, a buyer willing to test a prototype or a manufacturer willing to cost a production run would take their work a step beyond the exhibition stand.

File photograph. A TETFund building at Rufus Giwa Polytechnic in Owo, Ondo State, in 2021. Photo by Jesu-loba, CC BY-SA 4.0.