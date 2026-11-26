Smartphone makers shipped 47% fewer handsets into Nigeria in the three months to September than they did a year earlier, according to research firm Omdia. Nigeria recorded the deepest fall among the large African markets it compared, ahead of Egypt at 41%, Kenya at 35% and South Africa at 20%.

The figures track new devices supplied to sales channels. A phone already on a dealer’s shelf can still find a buyer, and a refurbished handset can change hands without appearing in the shipment count. The figures therefore measure a squeeze on the supply of new stock, rather than a count of Nigerians giving up their phones.

In its November 23 market report, Omdia pointed to higher handset costs, pressure on household budgets from fuel prices and importers’ difficulty obtaining dollars in Nigeria. Across Africa, smartphone shipments dropped from 22.8 million to 13.7 million in a year.

The cheapest end of the market took a particularly sharp hit. Across Africa, shipments of smartphones priced below $100 fell nearly 70%, while shipments of basic feature phones rose 27%. The average smartphone selling price reached $222. Omdia attributed that rise in part to the disappearance of cheaper models from the sales mix. A higher average price can reflect fewer affordable choices even when customers have less to spend.

Computer Village in Ikeja, Lagos, where traders sell phones and accessories. File photograph by Godmyhelper, via Wikimedia Commons. Landscape crop, CC BY-SA 4.0.