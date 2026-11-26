A Nigerian telecoms company that wants to sell mobile services on another operator’s network now has a timetable for getting an answer. The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) gives the prospective host 10 days to acknowledge a complete request and 20 days to respond in writing. Both deadlines run from the day the host receives the request.

A mobile virtual network operator can sell voice, text or data services under its own brand while using a host’s network. Before it can offer a plan to customers, the two businesses have to agree on commercial terms and connect their systems. The 20-day deadline applies to the host’s answer. It does not set a launch date for customers.

The regulator published its November business rules on its website. Under rule 8, a licensed applicant must describe the services it wants to offer, its proposed connection to the network, its target date and the capacity it expects to need. The host’s acknowledgement must name the people handling the negotiations and technical work.

By day 20, a host ready to proceed must give an indicative timetable. If it needs more information, it must specify what is missing. A further request does not restart the clock without the NCC’s approval. A host that declines must give its reasons to both the applicant and the commission. That gives a company waiting for access a written record if negotiations stall.

File photograph. A mast in Takau, Kafanchan, Kaduna State, in June 2022. Photo by Kambai Akau, CC BY-SA 4.0.