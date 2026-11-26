Applications for clinical, technical and support jobs at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital in Ituku-Ozalla, Enugu State, close on Saturday, November 28. The hospital requires candidates to deliver hard copies to its Director of Administration. Its notice says late submissions will be excluded.

The October 10 advertisement lists consultant and registrar posts in specialties including family medicine and paediatrics. It also lists pharmacy and medical records technicians, stores officers, clerical officers, drivers and porters. Qualifications vary by position. Pharmacy technicians need the specified qualification and professional registration, while assistant stores officers need an OND in purchasing and supply or a related field.

Address the application to the Chief Medical Director and write the position on the top left of the envelope. Include a CV, copies of credentials, age and state or local government of origin documentation, and contact details for three referees. The notice also lists professional licences, NYSC documentation and evidence of a change of name as applicable.

Use a working phone number and email address. UNTH says applicants should specify one position per application. It charges no application or employment fee and will contact only shortlisted candidates.

UNTH recruitment advertisement and full qualifications (PDF)