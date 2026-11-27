LAGOS, Nigeria – The governors of Anambra, Osun and Yobe states presented 2027 budget proposals totalling N2.353 trillion to their Houses of Assembly on November 24 and 25, 2026.

Osun has the largest of the 3 at N927.37 billion, followed by Anambra at N893.44 billion and Yobe at N532.27 billion. Capital projects take N1.496 trillion of the combined total, or 63.6%, but the share differs widely between the states.

Anambra

Governor Charles Soludo presented Anambra’s N893.44 billion proposal in Awka on Tuesday, November 24, Premium Times reported, citing the News Agency of Nigeria. It is 16.58% larger than the 2026 estimate. Capital expenditure is N692.66 billion, or 77.53%, and recurrent expenditure is N200.78 billion, or 22.47%. The proposal carries a deficit of N185.56 billion, about 20.7% of total spending. Mr Soludo said the state had not borrowed from any commercial bank, and he announced plans to recruit 5,000 more teachers.

Osun

Governor Ademola Adeleke presented Osun’s N927.37 billion proposal in Osogbo on Wednesday, November 25. Capital expenditure is N559.31 billion, about 60%. Personnel costs are N130.01 billion and overheads N238.05 billion. The state expects N400.93 billion from the Federation Account, N250.17 billion in internally generated revenue and N230.65 billion from development partners, according to Naija News and MarketForces Africa. Those 3 sources add up to N881.75 billion, and the reports did not say how the remaining N45.62 billion would be funded. The Speaker, Adewale Egbedun, said public institutions must account for earlier appropriations.

Yobe

Governor Mai Mala Buni presented Yobe’s N532.27 billion proposal on Tuesday, November 24, Daily Trust reported. It is N16.739 billion, or about 3.2%, above the 2026 budget of N515.532 billion. Recurrent expenditure is N288.426 billion, or 54.2%, and capital expenditure is N243.845 billion, or 45.8%. Education receives N99.79 billion and health N80.54 billion. Mr Buni said the state collected N347.078 billion in the first 9 months of 2026, which is 67.3% of its revenue projection for the year. It is the last budget of his administration.

The figures matter to different groups in each state. Contractors and suppliers have the most at stake in Anambra, where more than 75% of spending is for capital projects. In Yobe, more than 50% of the budget goes to recurrent costs such as salaries and running expenses. In Osun, the Federation Account supplies 43.2% of the planned total, so the budget depends on monthly allocations from Abuja.

The proposals now go to Assembly committees, where ministries and agencies defend their allocations. The chairman of the Anambra Assembly’s appropriation committee, Ejike Okechukwu, said members would examine the estimates line by line, and the Yobe Speaker, Chiroma Buba Mashio, promised passage in good time. None of the 3 Assemblies has announced a passage date. The 2027 fiscal year starts on January 1.

Sources

Premium Times, Anambra budget, November 25, 2026

Naija News, Osun budget, November 25, 2026

MarketForces Africa, Osun budget, November 25, 2026

Daily Trust, Yobe budget, November 25, 2026