Nigeria broke ground on a $1 billion modernisation of the Apapa and Tin Can Island ports in Lagos on November 25. Finance Minister Taiwo Oyedele said the test of the investment would be whether goods move faster and businesses spend less getting them through the ports.

Oyedele announced the financing arrangements at Berth 10 of the Five Star Terminal at Tin Can Island. UK Export Finance is backing the transaction, Poland’s export credit agency KUKE is providing reinsurance for almost half of the financing, and Citibank is a financing partner, according to the ministry.

For a manufacturer waiting for an imported component, the cost of a delay can extend beyond storage at the port. A production line can sit idle while the shipment is still at the quay. An exporter faces the same timing problem in reverse when goods need to reach a departing vessel.

The ministry presented lower costs as an expected benefit of the works. The groundbreaking itself changes neither a shipper’s bill nor a published port tariff. Faster processing and shorter waits for cargo will give businesses a way to judge the result.

Federal Ministry of Finance project announcement