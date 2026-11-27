LAGOS, Nigeria – The naira strengthened by N4.36, or 0.31%, to N1,387.89 per dollar in the official foreign exchange market on Thursday, November 26, 2026, from N1,392.25 on Wednesday, according to Central Bank of Nigeria data reported by BusinessDay.

It was the second daily gain in a row on that measure. The rate was N1,394.12 on Tuesday, November 24 and N1,392.25 on Wednesday, November 25, figures also carried by Tribune and WithinNigeria. A separate CBN figure, the closing rate for the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market, moved the other way on Wednesday, to N1,397.00 from N1,396.50. A closing rate for Thursday had not been reported when BusinessDay published.

Parallel market and turnover

In the parallel market the dollar sold at N1,452 on Thursday, from N1,450 on Wednesday, BusinessDay reported. That put the gap between the 2 markets at about N64 per dollar. Interbank turnover fell to $235.04 million on Thursday from $702.63 million on Wednesday.

New cash window for bureaux de change

Thursday was the second day of a CBN rule that allows banks to sell up to $1 million in cash each week to licensed bureaux de change, effective Wednesday, November 25. The president of the Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria, Aminu Gwadabe, welcomed the measure as a step towards better liquidity in the retail market, BusinessDay reported. The newspaper said the effect on rates was still uncertain.

Gross external reserves stood at $54.11 billion on November 25, according to CBN data cited by BusinessDay. Arbiterz reported a figure of $54.25 billion for November 24 and $54.36 billion for November 23.

Analysts at Coronation Merchant Bank said the official rate weakened by 2.64% in the week to Friday, November 20, to N1,389.73 from N1,353.97, and that they expected pressure from seasonal demand to continue. The CBN governor, Olayemi Cardoso, has described the pressure as typical year-end demand for foreign exchange and said he expects volatility to moderate into 2027, WithinNigeria and MSME Africa reported.

For an importer or a parent paying fees abroad, the gap between the 2 markets is the practical number. At Thursday’s rates, $1,000 cost N1,387,890 at the official rate and N1,452,000 in the parallel market, a difference of N64,110. A trader who buys dollars from a bureau de change pays closer to the parallel rate than to the official one.

The CBN publishes the official rate each trading day. Friday, November 27 completes the first week of trading under the new cash window for bureaux de change.

Sources

BusinessDay, November 26, 2026

Tribune, rates for November 25, 2026

WithinNigeria, November 26, 2026

Arbiterz, November 26, 2026

MSME Africa, November 26, 2026