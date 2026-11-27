LAGOS, Nigeria – The Nigerian Exchange All-Share Index rose 94.18 points, or 0.04%, to close at 244,089.47 on Thursday, November 26, 2026, its first gain of the week, 3 trading days before Dangote refinery shares are due to list.

Market capitalisation rose by about N61 billion to N158.49 trillion, from N158.42 trillion on Wednesday, according to Nairametrics. Investors traded 1.54 billion shares in 29,281 deals, down from 1.65 billion shares in 29,850 deals. QNC News put the value traded at N102.58 billion and the index’s year-to-date return at 56.86%.

The gain followed 3 declines earlier in the week. The index closed at 247,660.74 on Friday, November 20 and had fallen to 243,995.29 by Wednesday, November 25, when it lost 0.69% and market capitalisation fell by N1.098 trillion, Daily Trust reported. QNC News counted 7 straight losing sessions before Thursday and put the loss over that run at about N5.7 trillion.

Gainers and losers

Oando led the gainers, rising 10% to N36.30. Africa Prudential rose 9.91% to N12.75 and Trans-Nationwide Express 9.87% to N2.56. Bank stocks recovered part of Wednesday’s losses. Access Holdings rose 4.30% to N26.70, Stanbic IBTC 3.06% to N165.00, UBA 2.56% to N38.00 and Fidelity Bank 1.85% to N22.00. The NGX Banking Index rose to 2,239.51 from 2,226.80.

Declining stocks outnumbered advancing ones by 28 to 21, THEWILL reported. Sovereign Trust Insurance fell 9.80% to N2.21, Cornerstone Insurance 9.77% to N6.00, May and Baker 8.41% to N40.30 and Vitafoam 8.35% to N128.50. The NGX Insurance Index fell to 1,110.38 from 1,142.17. First HoldCo was the most traded stock, with 580.08 million shares worth N55.16 billion, according to QNC News.

The Dangote refinery listing

Nairametrics reported that listed equities lost N6.69 trillion in value between a peak of N165.1 trillion in late October and Wednesday’s close. It linked the selling to investors raising cash and rebalancing portfolios before Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals lists on Tuesday, December 1. The refinery’s shares were sold at N525 each. The report also cited competition from fixed-income yields after the Central Bank of Nigeria held its policy rate at 23%.

For a retail investor or a pension contributor, 2 figures give the context. The index is 56.86% higher than at the start of 2026 despite the recent declines, and Thursday’s rise was narrow, with more stocks falling than rising. Prices quoted here are closing prices for November 26 and change with each session.

Trading continues on Friday, November 27. The refinery listing on December 1 is the next scheduled event for the market.

Sources

Nairametrics, NGX market report for November 26, 2026

QNC News, November 26, 2026

THEWILL, November 26, 2026

Daily Trust, report on the November 25 session

Nairametrics, market value lost before the refinery listing, November 26, 2026