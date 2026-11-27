Banking professionals outside Lagos can attend the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria’s 61st annual dinner online without paying the physical admission fee. CIBN lists a 5 p.m. Nigerian start on Friday, November 27, at Eko Hotels & Suites on Victoria Island.

The institute’s registration page separates attendance into three options. A physical ticket costs ₦100,000 for a CIBN member and ₦150,000 for a non-member. The virtual option uses Zoom and is listed as free. The ₦50,000 difference between the two physical rates applies before a visitor budgets for travel to Lagos.

To join remotely, select virtual participation on the institute’s own registration form. People attending the venue should choose the appropriate membership category and follow the ticket instructions there. CIBN describes the dinner as a gathering of professionals and leaders from across the banking industry.

CIBN programme and registration prices