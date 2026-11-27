LAGOS, Nigeria – United Bank for Africa Plc reported a profit after tax of N401.60 billion for the 9 months ended September 30, 2026, down 25.3% from N537.53 billion in the same period of 2025.

Profit before tax fell 13.1% to N502.98 billion, from N578.60 billion, according to the unaudited results filed with the Nigerian Exchange. BusinessDay reported that the bank released the figures on November 20, the last of the 5 largest banking groups to do so.

Loan losses

The fall in profit came from loan losses. Impairment charges on loans rose to N255.09 billion from N46.11 billion, and total impairment charges rose to N272.12 billion from N56.89 billion. The group managing director, Oliver Alawuba, cited elevated credit loss provisions as a headwind and said non-interest income and the bank’s subsidiaries outside Nigeria supported the result, ThisDay reported.

Income and balance sheet

Gross earnings rose 2.8% to N2.54 trillion from N2.47 trillion. Net interest income rose 2.7% to N1.19 trillion. Non-interest income grew 48.8% to N477.25 billion, helped by trading and foreign exchange income, and net fee and commission income rose 10.2% to N270.73 billion. Operating expenses rose 5.7% to N894.33 billion.

Total assets stood at N34.96 trillion, up 5.4% from N33.17 trillion at the end of 2025. Deposits rose 6.1% to N28.8 trillion and shareholders’ funds rose 3.3% to N4.39 trillion. The executive director for finance and risk management, Ugo Nwaghodoh, said the bank would deploy capital into high-yielding risk assets and infrastructure financing.

UBA ranked sixth by profit among listed banking groups for the period, behind First HoldCo, Ecobank, Zenith, GTCO and Access Holdings, in a Nairametrics ranking published on November 24. Its return on average equity was 12.03%.

The bank declared no interim dividend for 2026. It paid 25 kobo per share for the 2025 financial year, against N5.00 for 2024, Nairametrics reported on November 23. The publication linked lower bank payouts to a Central Bank of Nigeria circular of June 13, 2025, which requires banks still relying on regulatory forbearance to suspend dividends.

UBA shares closed at N38.00 on Thursday, November 26, up 2.56% on the day, according to Nairametrics market data.

For shareholders, the figures show where the profit went: provisions for bad loans rose by N208.98 billion, more than the N135.93 billion fall in profit after tax. For depositors and borrowers, the balance sheet kept growing, with deposits and assets both higher than at the end of 2025.

The next test is the audited full-year 2026 result, which Nairametrics expects between March and May 2027.

Sources

ThisDay via AllAfrica, November 25, 2026

BusinessDay, November 23, 2026

Nairametrics, ranking of banks by 9-month profit, November 24, 2026

Nairametrics, bank dividends, November 23, 2026

Nairametrics, NGX market report for November 26, 2026