LAGOS, Nigeria – A total of 65 companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange paid N4.11 trillion in dividends for the 2025 financial year, according to an analysis by Vanguard published on November 24, 2026.

The payout came from combined net income of N9.29 trillion. That means the companies distributed about 44.2% of their earnings and retained N5.18 trillion, or 55.8%. The analysis counted 146 listed companies, of which 81 declared no dividend.

The largest payers

MTN Nigeria paid the most, N860.83 billion, followed by Dangote Cement with N753.80 billion and BUA Foods with N504 billion. GTBank paid N429.83 billion, Zenith Bank N410.69 billion and BUA Cement N338.64 billion. Those 6 companies together paid N3.30 trillion, about 80% of the total. Others in the top 10 included Aradel Holdings with N99.0 billion, Stanbic IBTC Holdings with N63.61 billion and Ecobank Transnational with N52.80 billion.

The share of profit paid out differed between companies. BUA Foods distributed about 93.1% of its earnings, BUA Cement 67.7%, Dangote Cement 66.7%, MTN Nigeria 61.1% and GTBank about 52.4%.

At the other end of the list, Multiverse Mining and Exploration paid N63.92 million, University Press N77.65 million, McNichols N78.24 million and Academy Press N90.7 million.

What analysts said

David Adonri, managing director of Highcap Securities, told Vanguard that retained earnings matter as much as payouts. “Nigeria needs companies that are profitable enough to pay dividends and strong enough to continue investing,” he said.

Several large banks are missing from the list of payers. Nairametrics reported on November 23 that Access Holdings, First HoldCo and Fidelity Bank paid no dividend for 2025 and that UBA cut its payout to 25 kobo per share from N5.00, after a Central Bank of Nigeria circular of June 13, 2025 required banks relying on regulatory forbearance to suspend dividends.

For a retiree or salary earner who holds shares for income, the figures show how concentrated that income is. Telecoms, cement, food and 2 banks supplied most of the cash, and a shareholder in any of the 81 companies that declared nothing received no dividend for the year. The amounts are totals paid by each company and do not show what an individual shareholder received per share.

Companies with December year-ends will announce final dividends for 2026 with their audited results. For the banks, Nairametrics expects those results between March and May 2027.

Sources

Vanguard via AllAfrica, November 24, 2026

Nairametrics, bank dividends, November 23, 2026