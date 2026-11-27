LAGOS, Nigeria – The 10 most profitable banking groups listed on the Nigerian Exchange reported a combined profit after tax of N4.52 trillion for the 9 months to September 30, 2026, up 7.23% from N4.21 trillion in the same period of 2025.

The figures come from a ranking published by Nairametrics on November 24, after United Bank for Africa and FCMB Group released their results. Profit rose at 6 of the 10 groups and fell at 4. Fidelity Bank was left out because its 9-month figures had not been published.

The ranking

First HoldCo ranked first with N744.61 billion, up 62.55%. Ecobank Transnational followed with N707.41 billion, down 0.63%, and Zenith Bank with N675.48 billion, down 11.61%. GTCO reported N614.57 billion, down 12.16%, Access Holdings N474.17 billion, up 5.95%, and UBA N401.60 billion, down 25.29%.

Among the smaller groups, Stanbic IBTC reported N370.36 billion, up 33.36%, FCMB Group N232.91 billion, up 85.66%, Wema Bank N219.84 billion, up 72.55%, and Sterling Financial Holdings N75.37 billion, up 20.98%. The top 3 accounted for N2.13 trillion, or 47.1% of the total.

What moved the numbers

BusinessDay, which examined First HoldCo, Zenith, GTCO, Access and UBA, put their combined profit after tax at N2.91 trillion, up 0.4% from N2.90 trillion. Loan impairment charges fell at 4 of the 5. Zenith’s charge fell 70.5% to N230.77 billion, Access’s fell 73.5% to N92.91 billion, GTCO’s fell 58.4% to N29.02 billion and First HoldCo’s fell 28.3% to N207.1 billion. UBA went the other way, with total impairments rising to N272.12 billion from N56.89 billion.

Fee income also grew. Net fee and commission income rose 48.1% to N316.43 billion at First HoldCo and 12.4% to N534.94 billion at Access. Zenith recorded a trading loss of N229.19 billion against a gain of N277.65 billion a year earlier, and GTCO’s tax charge rose 31.9% to N265.32 billion.

By size, Access Holdings is the largest of the 10 with total assets of N52.60 trillion, followed by Ecobank at N47.92 trillion, UBA at N34.96 trillion, Zenith at N34.39 trillion and First HoldCo at N32.20 trillion, the Nairametrics figures showed.

For shareholders, higher profit has not meant a payout at every bank. Nairametrics reported on November 23 that only Zenith, GTCO and Stanbic IBTC declared interim dividends for 2026, and that a Central Bank of Nigeria circular of June 13, 2025 requires banks still relying on regulatory forbearance to suspend dividends. For borrowers and depositors, the lower impairment charges mean most of the large banks set aside less for bad loans than they did a year earlier.

Full-year 2026 results are expected between March and May 2027, Nairametrics said. Fidelity Bank’s 9-month figures are still awaited.

Sources

Nairametrics, ranking of banks by 9-month profit, November 24, 2026

BusinessDay, November 23, 2026

Nairametrics, bank dividends, November 23, 2026