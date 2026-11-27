ABUJA, Nigeria – The Nigerian Navy has reported finding about 201,525 litres of suspected stolen crude oil and illegally refined diesel in 2 operations in Rivers State on November 22 and November 25, 2026.

In the more recent operation, personnel of NNS Soroh and Forward Operating Base Bonny dismantled 4 illegal refining sites on Wednesday, November 25, and found about 112,525 litres of product, the Director of Naval Information, Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, said in a report released in Abuja on Thursday, November 26.

At Ogbogolo community in Ahoada West Local Government Area, the Navy found 2 sites with about 15,000 litres of suspected stolen crude oil and 525 litres of suspected illegally refined diesel, along with 3 drum ovens and 2 dugout pits. At George Pepple community in Bonny Local Government Area, it found 2 sites with 13 dugout pits. Of these, 7 held about 97,000 litres of suspected stolen crude oil, 4 held water and 2 were freshly dug.

The earlier operation at Okarki

On Sunday, November 22, personnel of NNS Pathfinder intercepted a wooden boat carrying about 150 sacks of suspected stolen crude oil around Okarki Creek and Okarki community, also in Ahoada West, according to a statement issued on Monday, November 23. The Navy put the crude at about 35,000 litres. An illegal refining site nearby had about 10 dugout pits, 180 sacks and a storage container holding an estimated 54,000 litres of suspected illegally refined diesel. The Navy gave the combined volume as about 89,000 litres.

Across the 2 operations, the figures add up to about 147,000 litres of suspected stolen crude oil and 54,525 litres of suspected illegally refined diesel. The crude is equal to about 925 barrels, at 159 litres to a barrel.

Neither statement reported an arrest, and neither gave a naira or dollar value for the products. “All identified facilities and products were handled in accordance with established procedures,” Captain Folorunsho said of the November 25 operation, as quoted by Political Economist.

The Navy said the finds showed attempts by operators to reactivate sites that had been dismantled before and to move refining to new locations. It said it was targeting processing and storage facilities to reduce the operators’ capacity.

For households and businesses, stolen crude is output that earns nothing for the Federation Account, from which the federal, state and local governments are funded. Illegally refined diesel is sold outside the quality checks that apply at licensed depots, which is a risk for a transporter or a small business owner who runs a generator on fuel bought from an unverified seller.

The Navy said operations in the creeks of the Niger Delta would continue. It has not announced arrests or prosecutions linked to either site, and those are the next developments to watch.

Sources

Vanguard, report on the November 25 operation

Political Economist, November 26, 2026

Vanguard via AllAfrica, report on the November 22 operation

Political Economist, November 24, 2026