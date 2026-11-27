ABUJA, Nigeria – The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Wednesday, November 25, 2026 sentenced the oil businessman Olajide Omokore and 2 former officials of the national oil company to 7 years in prison each, in a case the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission describes as a $1.6 billion oil fraud.

A panel of 3 justices allowed the commission’s appeal in part and convicted the defendants on 9 of the 15 counts in the charge, the EFCC said in a statement by its head of media and publicity, Dele Oyewale. The sentences run concurrently. The court discharged the defendants on the remaining 6 counts and ordered the winding up of 2 companies, Atlantic Energy Brass Development Limited and Atlantic Energy Drilling Concept Limited.

The other 2 convicted persons are Victor Briggs, a former managing director of the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company, and Abiye Membere, a former group executive director for exploration and production at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation. Premium Times named the justices as James Abundaga, Yusuf Bashir and Kenneth Amadi.

The contracts behind the case

The charge arose from Strategic Alliance Agreements between the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company and the Atlantic Energy companies covering Oil Mining Leases 60, 61, 62 and 63, known as the Brass assets. The EFCC said the companies lifted more than 7.5 million barrels of crude oil valued at $823.08 million and did not pay an entry fee of $123.19 million that was a condition of the agreements. An arbitration tribunal ruled on the contract dispute on March 5, 2019, and Premium Times reported that the award in favour of the government and its oil agencies was about $1.69 billion.

The earlier judgment

The decision reverses most of a judgment delivered on February 7, 2023 by Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court in Abuja. He acquitted the defendants on 13 counts and convicted Mr Briggs and Mr Membere of the lesser offence of official corruption on 2 counts, with a fine of N2 million each. He held that the transaction was a commercial arrangement that had gone bad, Premium Times reported.

The EFCC filed a notice of appeal on March 6, 2023 on 34 grounds. It argued that the arbitration did not bar a criminal trial and noted that the charge was filed on June 2, 2016, before the arbitration began on August 15, 2016. The prosecution called 17 witnesses at the trial.

The reports reviewed did not set out the Court of Appeal’s reasons and carried no response from the convicted persons or their lawyers. They have a right of appeal to the Supreme Court.

For companies that finance or operate state-owned oil assets under alliance or service contracts, the judgment shows that a dispute handled by commercial arbitration can still end in criminal convictions for executives and the winding up of the companies involved. For the public purse, the crude valued at $823.08 million equals about N1.11 trillion at the N1,346.50 conversion rate used in the revised 2026 federal budget.

Premium Times reported that the EFCC is expected to take the 3 convicted persons into custody. Any appeal to the Supreme Court is the next step in the case.

Sources

Premium Times via AllAfrica, November 26, 2026

Nairametrics, report on the EFCC statement, November 26, 2026

Blueprint, report on the EFCC statement, November 26, 2026