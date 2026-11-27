ABUJA, Nigeria – The National Economic Council approved an additional N130 billion for the rehabilitation of police training institutions at its 162nd meeting on Monday, November 23, 2026, raising the total approved for the work to N230 billion.

Vice President Kashim Shettima presided over the meeting. The council had approved an initial N100 billion after it set up an ad hoc committee on police training institutions in October 2025 on the recommendation of President Bola Tinubu. The committee is chaired by the Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah.

Work is under way at 13 locations and is about 30% complete, according to Blueprint, The Sun and Daily Trust. The new money is meant to complete the works, upgrade facilities and support the recruitment of 50,000 police personnel. The reports did not state which account the N130 billion will come from.

World Bank-backed projects

The council also endorsed 2 projects with planned World Bank financing of $850 million, presented through the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning. The first is ARISE-Nigeria, a $350 million, 6-year project covering emergency operations centres, early warning systems, weather monitoring and disaster response financing for floods, droughts and fires. It will start in 5 to 10 states chosen by disaster risk, readiness and commitment.

The second is the State-Led Early Childhood Development Programme, with proposed World Bank financing of $500 million and a possible $30 million grant from the Global Financing Facility. It covers the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory and links primary healthcare with childcare and preschool services.

Economy and pensions

The Minister of Finance, Taiwo Oyedele, told the council that the economy grew by 4.43% in the second quarter of 2026, against 4.23% a year earlier, and that headline inflation fell to 14.06% in October. He said external reserves stood at $54.87 billion on November 12, 2026 and that the trade surplus rose to N20.1 trillion in the first half of 2026 from N10.2 trillion a year earlier. He said households and businesses had not yet felt relief in food prices, electricity costs and credit.

The council approved a proposal from the National Pension Commission, presented by its director general, Omolola Oloworaran, for full implementation of the Contributory Pension Scheme in the states, and asked governors to set timelines. Mr Shettima said, “we must all participate in establishing institutions capable of sustaining the benefits of those reforms.”

For state government workers, the pension resolution matters most, because it asks governors to commit to dates for a scheme under which retirement savings are funded during service. For building contractors, the police college works are a N230 billion programme spread over 13 sites. For households in flood-prone states, the disaster project depends on their state being selected for the first phase.

The reports did not give a date for the council’s next meeting. The next steps are the selection of the first 5 to 10 states for ARISE-Nigeria and the pension timelines that governors were asked to set.

Sources

Blueprint, November 23, 2026

The Sun, November 23, 2026

Daily Trust, November 24, 2026