ABUJA, Nigeria – The Senate has sent President Bola Tinubu’s revised 2026 budget of N65.176 trillion to its Committee on Appropriations, after passing the bill for second reading on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, and has given the committee 1 week to report.

Senators suspended their rules to take the bill on the day it arrived. The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, moved the motion for accelerated consideration after a closed session of about 30 minutes, Vanguard and ThisDay reported. Plenary was then adjourned until Tuesday, December 1. The committee is chaired by Senator Solomon Adeola, who promised a report within a week.

What the bill changes

A statement from the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation dated November 24 put the new spending total at N65.176 trillion, down by N3.147 trillion from the N68.323 trillion in the existing 2026 Appropriation Act. Revenue is projected at N33.720 trillion and capital expenditure at N26.232 trillion. The deficit stays at N31.457 trillion, or 5.64% of gross domestic product, and new borrowing stays at N29.218 trillion.

Mr Bamidele asked the committees to justify the deficit, which is above the 3% limit in Section 12 of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, according to a News Agency of Nigeria report carried by Political Economist. He said completing existing projects would deliver more value than starting new ones. The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, told senators, “We do not have time to waste,” and asked members of the committee to put campaign activities on hold. No senator was reported as opposing the bill.

Borrowing figures

On the same day the Senate approved, by voice vote, a supplementary external borrowing plan for 2026 and 2027 of $20,517,755,901 and €1,045,083,643, ThisDay reported. It also approved external borrowing of N10,790,360,835,481 that is already provided for in the 2026 budget. Several earlier reports gave the euro component as €1.45 billion. The figure in the resolution, about €1.045 billion, is in line with the €1.04 billion in the House of Representatives’ plenary summary.

The Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, said during the debate that public debt was about 35% of gross domestic product and could rise to 42%, against a threshold of 70% that he cited. Mr Akpabio said the borrowing request reached the Senate on October 2, 2026.

In the House of Representatives, the Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen, referred the same bill to the House Committee on Appropriations on November 24, according to the National Assembly Library Trust Fund.

The timetable matters to contractors with unpaid capital warrants and to agencies waiting for refunds, because the 2026 financial year ends on December 31 and the revised figures have no legal force until both chambers pass the bill and the President signs it. For businesses that borrow locally, the bill keeps federal domestic borrowing at N18.428 trillion.

The Senate resumes on December 1, when the committee’s report is due. The ministry’s statement said the President will present the 2027 Appropriation Bill to the National Assembly before the end of December 2026.

Sources

Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, press release, November 24, 2026

ThisDay, November 25, 2026

Vanguard via AllAfrica, November 25, 2026

Political Economist, News Agency of Nigeria report, November 24, 2026

National Assembly Library Trust Fund, November 24, 2026