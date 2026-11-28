ABUJA, Nigeria – Filling stations of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) in Abuja reduced the pump price of petrol by N60 to N1,240 per litre on Thursday, November 26, 2026, from N1,300, according to a market survey reported by Legit.ng.

The 4.62% cut was recorded at NNPC outlets in Gwarinpa, on the Kubwa Expressway, at Airport Junction and in Wuse Zone 6. It was the company’s second reduction in 8 days. NNPC stations had lowered the price to N1,300 per litre on November 19.

The survey put NNPC below the other brands checked in the Federal Capital Territory. MRS stations in Lagos and Abuja have sold petrol at N1,295 per litre since Tuesday, November 24, when they cut the price from N1,365. AA Rano, Rainoil and Empire Energy stations sold at between N1,320 and N1,326 per litre. Pump prices at the surveyed Abuja stations therefore ranged from N1,240 to N1,326, a difference of N86 per litre.

Wholesale prices

The retail cuts followed lower wholesale prices. Legit.ng reported that Dangote Petroleum Refinery reduced its gantry price by N99 to N1,060 per litre from N1,159 over the weekend of November 21. Other market reports put the refinery’s new price at N1,070. On Wednesday, November 25, depots in Lagos sold petrol at between N1,050 and N1,053 per litre, according to PetroleumPriceNG data cited by the outlet.

The difference of about N190 between the Lagos depot price and the lowest Abuja pump price covers the cost of moving the product, running the station and the marketer’s margin. Stations also sell stock bought at earlier prices before new deliveries arrive, which is one reason pump prices change at different times from one brand to another.

Crude oil moved in the opposite direction during the week. Brent crude rose 2.16% to $93.37 per barrel at 5:50 p.m. Nigerian time on Wednesday, November 25, Legit.ng reported. The outlet said further increases in crude prices could raise the cost of replacing petroleum products.

What it means for motorists

A motorist who buys 50 litres pays N62,000 at N1,240 per litre. That is N3,000 less than at last week’s NNPC price of N1,300 and N4,300 less than at a station charging N1,326. A commercial driver who buys 30 litres a day pays N1,800 less each day than at N1,300.

The survey covered named outlets in Abuja. Prices at other stations and in other cities can differ, and the price shown on the pump on the day is the one that applies.

Depot prices for the week starting Monday, November 30, will show whether the lower wholesale cost behind this week’s cuts is holding.

Sources

Legit.ng: NNPC cuts petrol price by N60 per litre in Abuja, November 27, 2026

Legit.ng: MRS cuts petrol price by N70 in Lagos and Abuja, November 25, 2026

Legit.ng: Depot owners cut petrol and diesel prices, November 26, 2026