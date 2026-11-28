ABUJA, Nigeria – Federal ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) received no funds under their 2026 capital budgets between January and June 2026, while total federal capital spending in the period came to N4.18 trillion, 74.12% below the prorated target, according to the Budget Office of the Federation’s half-year budget implementation report as analysed by Punch.

The Budget Office published the Second Quarter 2026 Budget Implementation Report on its website on November 7, 2026. Punch reported its contents on November 26. The newspaper said aggregate capital expenditure was N1.50 trillion in the first quarter and N2.67 trillion in the second, against a prorated half-year budget of N16.14 trillion, a shortfall of N11.97 trillion. The 2026 budget allocated N32.29 trillion to capital expenditure.

According to Punch, the report said MDAs’ 2026 capital funds were not released because some agencies were still using money released under the 2025 capital budget, whose implementation period was extended to December 31, 2026. Capital spending by government-owned enterprises accounted for N1.234 trillion of the half-year total, and N677.14 billion was recorded under the 2025 capital budget. The Budget Office said it expected the 2026 capital budget to be released in later quarters and warned that a late start could bring delays, compressed execution periods and higher costs.

What the figures show

The half-year numbers describe 2 capital budgets running at once. The 2025 programme is still being funded 11 months after the year it was written for, and the 2026 programme had not started for ministries at the mid-point of its own year. To implement the N32.29 trillion in full, the government would have had to spend N28.11 trillion on capital in the second half, more than 6 times the amount it spent in the first.

The official explanation is that cash goes to other obligations first. Finance Minister Taiwo Oyedele said at a briefing in August that debt service, salaries and overheads were paid before capital projects, and that when revenue fell short “it is capital that will suffer”, Punch reported.

The revised 2026 budget now before the National Assembly moves the plan closer to that practice. In a letter dated November 20, President Bola Tinubu asked lawmakers to reduce total expenditure to N65.176 trillion from N68.323 trillion and put aggregate capital expenditure at N26.232 trillion, Nairametrics reported. That is about N6.06 trillion below the capital figure in the budget as passed. The letter said the capital provision for MDAs “consists mainly of amounts already warranted”.

Why it matters outside Abuja

For a contractor or a small business that supplies a federal project, the report shows that payment depends on when cash is released and not on the amount written in the budget. For households, a capital budget that starts late means that roads, classrooms and health facilities scheduled for 2026 are completed later than planned, and the Budget Office itself listed cost escalation as a risk of the delay.

The Senate referred the revised budget to its Committee on Appropriations on Tuesday, November 24, with 1 week to report, and adjourned plenary until Tuesday, December 1, according to the Nigerian Tribune and Vanguard. The committee’s report, and the third-quarter implementation report that follows, will show how much of the 2026 capital budget has reached ministries.

Sources

Budget Office of the Federation: Second Quarter 2026 Budget Implementation Report, published November 7, 2026

Punch, republished by Parrot Nigeria: FG spends N4.17tn on capital projects, MDAs get zero funding

Nairametrics: Tinubu seeks approval to cut 2026 budget to N65.18 trillion

Nigerian Tribune: Tinubu reduces 2026 budget, writes Senate

Vanguard: Senate considers revised appropriation, adjourns plenary till December 1