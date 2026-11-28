LAGOS, Nigeria – The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) All-Share Index closed the week ended Friday, November 27, 2026, at 244,912.17 points, 1.11% below the 247,660.74 points recorded a week earlier, after gains on Thursday and Friday failed to offset losses earlier in the week.

It was the second weekly decline in a row. The index fell 1.83% in the week ended November 20, according to figures from the Exchange reported by The Times Nigeria. The market capitalisation of listed equities stood at N159.02 trillion at Friday’s close, compared with about N160.80 trillion a week earlier.

On Friday the index rose 822.70 points, or 0.34%, from 244,089.47, and market capitalisation increased by N534.17 billion, Nairametrics reported, citing NGX trading records. P.M. News reported 27 gainers against 13 losers for the session. Oando rose 9.92% to N39.90, Zenith Bank 5.88% to N108.00 and Guaranty Trust Holding Company 4.09% to N114.50. The index’s lowest close of the week was 243,995.29 points on Wednesday, November 25.

Turnover for the week

Investors traded 4.59 billion shares worth N219.72 billion in 158,207 deals during the week, compared with 2.37 billion shares worth N106.36 billion in 159,759 deals in the previous week, Okay News reported, citing the Exchange’s weekly figures. The value of shares traded more than doubled while the number of deals fell slightly.

Financial services stocks accounted for 87.57% of the volume and 70.48% of the value. FCMB Group, First HoldCo and Fidelity Bank together made up 54.22% of the shares traded. Across the week 27 equities gained, 55 fell and 64 were unchanged. The consumer goods index fell 2.12% and the banking index 0.80%, while the insurance index rose 1.25% and the oil and gas index 0.43%.

Friday’s close left the All-Share Index 57.39% higher than at the start of 2026, according to P.M. News.

For a salary earner who holds shares directly or through a pension or mutual fund, a weekly fall of 1.11% reduces the paper value of the holding. A portfolio that tracked the index and was worth N1 million on November 20 was worth about N988,900 on November 27. The loss is realised only if the shares are sold.

The week’s trading came before the planned listing of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals on the NGX, scheduled for Tuesday, December 1. Trading resumes on Monday, November 30.

Sources

Nairametrics: Zenith, GTCO rally pushes NGX market value up N534 billion

Okay News: Nigerian stocks end week down 1.11% despite Friday rebound

P.M. News: NGX investors gain N534bn as equities rally

The Times Nigeria: NGX weekly report for the week ended November 20

Financial Watch: Dangote Refinery stock set for Nigerian Exchange debut on December 1