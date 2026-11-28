LAGOS, Nigeria – The naira gained N20.44 against the United States dollar in the official market on Friday, November 27, 2026, and ended the week at N1,367.45 per dollar, data published by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) showed.

The figure is the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) rate, a volume-weighted average of the day’s trades that the CBN uses as the official exchange rate. It stood at N1,387.89 per dollar on Thursday, November 26, so Friday’s movement was a gain of 1.47%. The rate was N1,392.25 on Wednesday, November 25, according to the Nigerian Tribune’s report of the CBN data, which puts the gain over 2 sessions at N24.80.

The CBN data for Friday showed that the dollar traded between N1,350.00 and N1,377.50 during the session and that the closing rate was N1,376.00, compared with a closing rate of N1,378.00 on Thursday. Interbank turnover on Friday was $106.88 million in 119 deals.

Cash dollar limit raised for bureaux de change

Friday’s gain came after a week of pressure on the currency. The naira closed at N1,397 per dollar on Wednesday, November 25, its weakest closing rate since March 6, according to Nairametrics, which tracks the CBN’s daily figures.

Nairametrics reported that the CBN authorised banks, with effect from November 25, to sell up to $1 million a week in cash to each eligible bureau de change operator. Under the previous arrangement banks could sell $150,000 a week to an operator, of which $37,500 could be collected in cash.

CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso had earlier attributed the pressure on the naira to seasonal factors, including foreign portfolio investors adjusting their positions towards the end of the year, businesses hedging against exchange rate movements ahead of the new year and spending linked to the 2027 general elections, Nairametrics reported. He said the bank expected exchange rate volatility to moderate as Nigeria moved into 2027.

Parallel market gap

The parallel market did not move with the official rate. Rate tracker Aboki Forex quoted the dollar at N1,450 on the parallel market at 7:06 p.m. on Friday, N82.55 above the official NFEM rate for the day.

For an importer or a parent paying foreign school fees through a bank, the official rate sets the naira cost of each dollar. At N1,367.45, $1,000 cost N1,367,450 on Friday, N20,440 less than at Thursday’s rate. A trader who buys cash dollars from a bureau de change pays the parallel market rate, which stayed near N1,450.

The next official rate will cover trading on Monday, November 30, the last session of the month.

Sources

Central Bank of Nigeria: Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) rates

Nairametrics: Naira records biggest daily gain in three months after CBN’s intervention

Nigerian Tribune: Naira gains N4 against dollar at official FX market

Aboki Forex: parallel market dollar rate, November 27, 2026