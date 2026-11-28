LAGOS, Nigeria – Oando Plc announced on Friday, November 27, 2026, the final terms of a rights issue through which it plans to raise up to N203.8 billion, offering shareholders 1 new share for every 2 they hold at N50.00 per share.

In a filing with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), the energy company said it was offering up to 4,076,185,240 new ordinary shares of 50 kobo each. It said it had received approvals from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the NGX, the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and the Financial Surveillance Department of the South African Reserve Bank.

Shareholders on the Nigerian register at the close of business on February 13, 2026, qualify. The acceptance list opens on December 7, 2026, and closes on January 15, 2027, and the rights can be traded on the NGX within the same period. Oando said allotment and the listing of the new shares were expected on February 8, 2027, subject to SEC clearance, with the results to be published on February 10, 2027.

Shareholders on the South African register will pay R0.632487 per share, based on a Central Bank of Nigeria exchange rate of N79.0530 to the rand for November 26, 2026. Their record date is December 4, 2026.

Use of proceeds

Oando said the proceeds would go to working capital, capital expenditure on Oil Mining Leases (OMLs) 60 to 63, debt repayment and the settlement of intra-group funding obligations. The issue falls under an authority given by shareholders at the annual general meeting of August 11, 2025, to raise up to N500 billion.

The company acquired the Nigerian Agip Oil Company in August 2024, which raised its participating interest in OMLs 60 to 63 from 20% to 40% and made it operator of the assets. Group Chief Executive Wale Tinubu said the company’s priority was to turn the larger asset base into production growth and stronger cash generation, and described the rights issue as “an important step in that process”.

What shareholders are being offered

A shareholder who held 1,000 Oando shares on the qualification date is entitled to 500 new shares at a cost of N25,000. The rights are renounceable, which means a shareholder can take them up, sell them through a stockbroker or decline them. Oando said shareholders who did not take up their rights could see their percentage ownership fall after the new shares were issued. Unsubscribed shares on the Nigerian register will be allotted pro rata to shareholders who apply and pay for additional shares.

Oando shares closed at N39.90 on the NGX on Friday, up 9.92% from N36.30 on Thursday, according to Nairametrics. The rights price of N50.00 is N10.10 above that closing price.

The rights circular and acceptance forms will be available on the company’s website and from the registrar, First Registrars and Investor Services, from December 7, 2026, the day the offer opens. Vetiva Advisory Services is the lead issuing house.

Sources

Oando Plc filing with the Nigerian Exchange: Final terms and timetable for N203.8 billion rights issue, November 27, 2026

Nairametrics: NGX closing prices for Friday, November 27, 2026