Nigeria has reached its target of receiving $1 billion a month in diaspora remittances, Central Bank Governor Olayemi Cardoso told bankers in Lagos on Friday. He said the next aim is $1.5 billion a month by the end of the first half of 2027, Channels Television reported.

Cardoso spoke at the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria’s annual dinner at Eko Hotels and Suites. The difference between the two milestones is $500 million a month. Reaching the new level would require a 50 per cent increase on the first target.

These are funds sent home by people abroad. For families receiving transfers, the monthly national figure says little about the exchange rate or charges on any single payment. Nor does one month at $1 billion establish how consistently the country will receive that sum. The institute’s event page identifies Cardoso as the guest speaker.

Channels Television’s report from the dinner