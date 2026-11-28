The harvest is bringing more grain to Nigerian markets, but the relief could be short-lived for families cut off from their farms. The Famine Early Warning Systems Network projects that 16 million to 17 million people in Nigeria could need food assistance as the lean season approaches through May 2027.

Maize, millet and sorghum have traded below their five-year averages, while rice and cowpeas remain relatively expensive, according to the outlook. A family that harvested less or lost paid farm work can struggle to buy food even when the price of grain falls.

The forecast is particularly severe for parts of Borno. FEWS NET expects emergency conditions in Kukawa and parts of Bama from November as households use up their stocks. Across northern Nigeria, conflict, high input costs and local flooding have limited how much food many families can put aside.

FEWS NET’s Nigeria food security outlook