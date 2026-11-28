New University of Lagos students entering through UTME, Direct Entry or the Institute of Continuing Education can now register for orientation. In its November 27 notice, the university directed all three groups to the form on its website ahead of the December 7 opening.

The main sessions run through Thursday, December 10. Students with questions about the bursary, health insurance or library services should look out for Tuesday’s 9 a.m. session at Jelili Adebisi Omotola Hall. Wednesday’s session covers examination rules and misconduct.

Thursday brings a campus tour at 9 a.m. and career onboarding at noon. Freshers planning travel should also allow for matriculation, listed separately for Friday, December 11 at 9 a.m. The full programme gives the venue for each activity.

UNILAG notice and registration form