Ecobank Nigeria sort codes: branch verification guide and historical list
Guide reviewed and republished 29 November 2026. The branch table below remains historical and has not been reverified as a current Ecobank Nigeria directory. Before using an entry on a payment form, get confirmation from the bank for your particular account.
How to check your Ecobank Nigeria sort code
The old introduction on this page incorrectly referred to Access Bank. That reference has been removed. This guide concerns Ecobank Nigeria; codes for another Ecobank country should not be substituted.
1. Identify the account’s servicing branch from your bank-issued records. If you cannot find it, ask Ecobank Nigeria to identify it. The branch nearest you is not automatically the one whose code applies.
2. Read the receiving form carefully. Note the field name, number of digits accepted, currency and payment provider. Ask the provider what identifier it requires if its wording is unclear.
3. Use Ecobank Nigeria’s official support page to request the complete code for the account and payment concerned. Explain any difference between the branch name on your records and the name in the historical table.
4. Keep the bank’s response and the date. Copy the confirmed code as text, preserving leading zeros. Do not fill missing digits, replace a prefix or combine two entries yourself.
What this review verifies—and what remains unconfirmed
This revision checks the support route and replaces the old blanket payment instructions with a verification process. It does not certify the archived branch codes below. No complete current replacement list from Ecobank Nigeria was verified for this review.
Use the archive to identify an old branch reference for a query, not as proof of current payment instructions. A missing branch may simply be outside the old compilation. An unchanged branch name does not establish that every accompanying detail is still correct.
Exceptions and rejected codes
For an account opened online, a relocated branch or an account with changed servicing details, ask the bank directly rather than selecting the most plausible row. If a foreign form expects a different identifier, request its payment instructions. Do not substitute a branch code for an account number or an international payment field.
If the form rejects a bank-confirmed code, save its exact error message. Ask the form operator to check its requirements and tell the bank what happened. Do not keep trying unrelated branch codes.
Help and complaint route
Use the Contact Us option on Ecobank’s Nigeria website for the bank’s enquiry and complaint channels.
When reporting a problem, include the date, the form or service involved, the error message and what you want corrected. Ask for a case reference and retain the reply. Share account details only through an official private channel; keep PINs, passwords and one-time codes out of messages and public comments.
Related bank-code guides
Access Bank’s published directory · Wema Bank’s published directory · Kuda’s published sort code
Historical branch table: confirmation required
The following table comes from the earlier Financial Watch article. Its entries are retained for historical reference, not labelled as newly issued or checked in 2026. Confirm any entry with the bank before use.
|S/N
|SORT CODES
|BRANCH
|1
|050010053
|ENG Uyo – Wellington Bassey Street
|2
|050010299
|ENG Eket – QIT
|3
|050010338
|ENG Uyo – Oron branch
|4
|050010639
|ENG Uyo – Barracks Rd
|5
|050010914
|ENG Oron – Oron branch
|6
|050020069
|ENG Awka – Op Govt House
|7
|050020072
|ENG Onitsha – Ogboefere branch
|8
|050020085
|ENG Onitsha – Williams Street
|9
|050020108
|ENG Nnewi – Edo Ezemewi 2
|10
|050020111
|ENG Onitsha – Bridge Head
|11
|050020182
|ENG Onitsha – New market road
|12
|050020580
|ENG Onitsha – Old market road
|13
|050020878
|ENG Nkpor – Market Road
|14
|050020881
|ENG Nnewi – Edo Ezemui Rd
|15
|050020904
|ENG Onitsha – Fegge
|16
|050030017
|ENG Bauchi- Murtala Mohammed Way
|17
|050050864
|ENG Markurdi – Gboko Road
|18
|050060029
|ENG Maiduguri – Ahmadu Bello Way
|19
|050060854
|ENG Maiduguri – Kashim Ibrahim
|20
|050070022
|ENG Calabar – Tinapa Branch
|21
|050070051
|ENG Calabar-Obudu Branch
|22
|050070064
|ENG Calabar-Igoli Ogoja
|23
|050070077
|ENG Calabar– Ikom Branch
|24
|050070802
|ENG Calabar – Mary Slessor Avenue
|25
|050071018
|ENG Calabar – Murtala Muhammed Highway
|26
|050080083
|ENG Abuja – National Assembly
|27
|050080096
|ENG Abuja-ECOWAS
|28
|050080106
|ENG Abuja – Garki 3
|29
|050080119
|ENG Abuja – Maina Court
|30
|050080135
|ENG Abuja – Deidei
|31
|050080148
|ENG Abuja – Asokoro
|32
|050080151
|ENG -Abuja OAGF BRANCH
|33
|050080216
|ENG Abuja – Wuse 2
|34
|050080355
|ENG Abuja – Le Meridien Hotel
|35
|050080368
|ENG Abuja – Zone 4
|36
|050080371
|ENG Abuja – Garki 11
|37
|050080449
|ENG Abuja – Gwagwalada
|38
|050080562
|ENG Abuja – Nyanya
|39
|050090057
|ENG Warri – Eku House branch
|40
|050090060
|ENG Asaba – Nnebisi Road
|41
|050090662
|ENG Warri – Deco Road,
|42
|050090730
|ENG Abraka – Delta State University
|43
|050090772
|ENG Aladja – Delta Steel Complex
|44
|050090785
|ENG Asaba – Anwai Dual Carriage
|45
|050090963
|ENG Sapele – Amukpe
|46
|050090992
|ENG Warri – Enerhen
|47
|050100031
|ENG Owerri – Douglas Road Branch
|48
|050100044
|ENG Owerri – Okigwe road
|49
|050100099
|ENG Umuahia – Govt Station Layout
|50
|050100921
|ENG Owerri – Owerri branch
|51
|050110018
|ENG Kaduna – Ahmadu Bello road
|52
|050110047
|ENG kaduna – Ahmadu Bello Way 2
|53
|050110513
|ENG Kaduna – Junction road
|54
|050120011
|ENG Kano – Bello road
|55
|050120037
|ENG Kano – France Road
|56
|050120529
|ENG Kano – France Road 2
|57
|050150010
|ENG Head Office
|58
|050150081
|ENG Lagos – Point Road
|59
|050150117
|ENG VI – Ajose Adeogun
|60
|050150120
|ENG Ikeja – Allen Avenue
|61
|050150133
|ENG Lagos – Broad Street
|62
|050150146
|ENG Lagos – Surulere
|63
|050150159
|ENG Apapa – Wharf road
|64
|050150162
|ENG Lagos Isheri branch
|65
|050150175
|ENG Lagos Gbagada
|66
|050150188
|ENG – Ikeja Ogba branch
|67
|050150191
|Herbert Macaulay Branch Sabo Yaba
|68
|050150227
|ENG Lagos – Ojuelegba
|69
|050150230
|ENG Lagos – Okearin
|70
|050150243
|ENG Lagos – Daleko
|71
|050150256
|ENG Ikoyi – Awolowo road
|72
|050150269
|ENG Idumota – Enu Owa
|73
|050150272
|ENG Alaba – Agudosi
|74
|050150311
|ENG VI – Ahmadu Bello way
|75
|050150337
|ENG VI Ligali Ayorinde
|76
|050150340
|ENG Lagos-Chevron
|77
|050150353
|ENG Lagos-Seme Border
|78
|050150366
|ENG Lagos – Airport Road
|79
|050150379
|ENG Lagos – Ikota Branch
|80
|050150379
|ENG Lagos-Eleganza
|81
|050150382
|ENG Alaba – Ojo Igbede
|82
|050150395
|ENG Apapa – Warehouse Road
|83
|050150405
|ENG Ogudu Branch
|84
|050150423
|ENG Apapa – Creek Road
|85
|050150434
|ENG Lagos – Oyingbo branch
|86
|050150450
|ENG Lagos – Broad Street 2
|87
|050150463
|ENG Mushin – Idi-Oro
|88
|050150476
|ENG Idumota – Nnamdi Azikiwe
|89
|050150489
|ENG Ikeja – Adeniyi Jones
|90
|050150492
|ENG Lagos – Coker branch
|91
|050150502
|ENG Oba Akran, Ikeja
|92
|050150515
|ENG Lagos – Ladipo
|93
|050150528
|ENG VI – Adeola Adeku
|94
|050150531
|ENG Idumota – Ashogbon Street
|95
|050150542
|ENG Matori – Ladipo street
|96
|050150557
|ENG Ikeja – Muritala Mohammed Int’l Airport
|97
|050150573
|ENG Lagos – Olodi Apapa
|98
|050150586
|ENG Lagos – Idumagbo
|99
|050150599
|ENG Lagos-BBA branch
|100
|050150609
|ENG Lagos – Ikorodu road branch
|101
|050150612
|ENG Lagos-Festac
|102
|050150625
|ENG Isolo – Oke Afa
|103
|050150638
|ENG Isolo – Okota
|104
|050150641
|ENG VI – Akin Adesola
|105
|050150654
|ENG VI – Oyin Jolayemi
|106
|050150764
|ENG Alaba – St Patricks Junction
|107
|050150971
|ENG Lagos – Int’l Trade Fair Complex
|108
|050151006
|ENG Lagos – Orile
|109
|050151048
|ENG Ikeja – GRA
|110
|050151051
|ENG Ikeja – Oba Akran
|111
|050151064
|ENG Isolo – Ire Akari
|112
|050151077
|ENG Lagos – Mazamaza
|113
|050151226
|ENG – St Patrick
|114
|050170032
|ENG Abeokuta – Ita Eko Road
|115
|050170045
|ENG ogun-Agbara
|116
|050171028
|ENG Abeokuta
|117
|050181034
|ENG Akure-Owo Road
|118
|050190038
|ENG Ibadan – Iwo Road Branch
|119
|050190041
|ENG Ibadan – Agodi branch
|120
|050190300
|ENG Ibadan – New Court road
|121
|050190452
|ENG Ibadan – Lebanon street
|122
|050200025
|ENG Jos – Ahmadu Bello Way 2
|123
|050200504
|ENG Jos – Ahmadu Bello way
|124
|050210163
|ENG Bonny – King Jaja Hospital Road
|125
|050210170
|ENG PH – Oyigbo banch
|126
|050210183
|ENG PH – Ikwere 2
|127
|050210196
|ENG PH – Trans Amadi
|128
|050210204
|ENG –PH Oyingbo 2 Branch
|129
|050210206
|ENG PH – Fleet House
|130
|050210280
|ENG Bonny – Mission road 1
|131
|050210426
|ENG Bonny – Mission road 2
|132
|050210497
|ENG PH – Ikwerre Road
|133
|050210594
|ENG PH – Mile 3
|134
|050210604
|ENG PH – Okporo road
|135
|050210617
|ENG PH – Mothercat branch
|136
|050210620
|ENG PH – RSUT Complex
|137
|050210756
|ENG Ahoada – Abua road
|138
|050210824
|ENG PH – Eleme Petrochemical Complex
|139
|050210895
|ENG Omoku – Omoku
|140
|050210934
|ENG PH – PRPC
|141
|050210947
|ENG PH – Uniport
|142
|050210950
|ENG PH – Asei World Centre
|143
|050220089
|ENG Sokoto – Kano Rd branch
|144
|050230082
|ENG Aba – Osisioma branch
|145
|050230176
|ENG Aba – Factory road
|146
|050230684
|ENG Aba – Faulks Road
|147
|050230697
|ENG ABA – Old GRA
|148
|050230707
|ENG Aba – Ekeoha
|149
|050230710
|ENG Aba – Ngwa Road
|150
|050230985
|ENG Umuahia – Umuahia
|151
|050240118
|ENG Benin – Akpakpava 2
|152
|050240205
|ENG Warri – Effurun
|153
|050240344
|ENG Benin – New Lagos road
|154
|050240409
|ENG Benin – Akpapakva Road
|155
|050240412
|ENG Benin – Uselu/Lagos road
|156
|050240797
|ENG Auchi – Polytechnic Road,
|157
|050240810
|ENG Ekpoma – Ambrose Alli University
|158
|050240836
|ENG Enugu – Okpara Avenue
|159
|050250020
|ENG Enugu – Okpara Avenue 2
|160
|050250033
|ENG Enugu Kenyatta Uwani
|161
|050270013
|ENG Kebbi- Ahmadu Bello Way
|162
|050310672
|ENG Yenagoa – Mbiama road branch
|163
|050320031
|ENG Yenogoa – Mbiama Road 2
|164
|050330021
|ENG Abakaliki – Ogoja road
|165
|050330720
|ENG Abakaliki – Okpara Street
|166
|050340040
|ENG Ado Ekiti
|167
|050350014
|ENG Gombe- Market Rd branch
|168
|050110102
|ENG Kaduna – KRPC
|169
|050240098
|ENG Warri – WRPC
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