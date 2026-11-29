Guide reviewed and republished 29 November 2026. The branch table below remains historical and has not been reverified as a current Fidelity Bank directory. Before using an entry on a payment form, get confirmation from the bank for your particular account.

How to check your Fidelity Bank sort code

Fidelity’s help pages separate its branch locator from its banking-service menus. Finding an office address is useful, but an address alone does not verify a sort code.

1. Identify the account’s servicing branch from your bank-issued records. If you cannot find it, ask Fidelity Bank to identify it. The branch nearest you is not automatically the one whose code applies.

2. Read the receiving form carefully. Note the field name, number of digits accepted, currency and payment provider. Ask the provider what identifier it requires if its wording is unclear.

3. Use Fidelity Bank’s official support page to request the complete code for the account and payment concerned. Explain any difference between the branch name on your records and the name in the historical table.

4. Keep the bank’s response and the date. Copy the confirmed code as text, preserving leading zeros. Do not fill missing digits, replace a prefix or combine two entries yourself.

What this review verifies—and what remains unconfirmed

This revision checks the support route and replaces the old blanket payment instructions with a verification process. It does not certify the archived branch codes below. No complete current replacement list from Fidelity Bank was verified for this review.

Use the archive to identify an old branch reference for a query, not as proof of current payment instructions. A missing branch may simply be outside the old compilation. An unchanged branch name does not establish that every accompanying detail is still correct.

Exceptions and rejected codes

For an account opened online, a relocated branch or an account with changed servicing details, ask the bank directly rather than selecting the most plausible row. If a foreign form expects a different identifier, request its payment instructions. Do not substitute a branch code for an account number or an international payment field.

If the form rejects a bank-confirmed code, save its exact error message. Ask the form operator to check its requirements and tell the bank what happened. Do not keep trying unrelated branch codes.

Help and complaint route

Fidelity’s help centre links to True Serve, customer feedback and its branch locator.

When reporting a problem, include the date, the form or service involved, the error message and what you want corrected. Ask for a case reference and retain the reply. Share account details only through an official private channel; keep PINs, passwords and one-time codes out of messages and public comments.

Related bank-code guides

Access Bank’s published directory · Wema Bank’s published directory · Kuda’s published sort code

Historical branch table: confirmation required

The following table comes from the earlier Financial Watch article. Its entries are retained for historical reference, not labelled as newly issued or checked in 2026. Confirm any entry with the bank before use.