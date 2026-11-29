FirstBank sort codes: branch verification guide and historical list
Guide reviewed and republished 29 November 2026. The branch table below remains historical and has not been reverified as a current FirstBank directory. Before using an entry on a payment form, get confirmation from the bank for your particular account.
How to check your FirstBank sort code
FirstBank’s complaint policy asks for a description of the problem and supporting information. For a rejected code, keep the form’s wording and the bank’s answer together so the mismatch can be investigated.
1. Identify the account’s servicing branch from your bank-issued records. If you cannot find it, ask FirstBank to identify it. The branch nearest you is not automatically the one whose code applies.
2. Read the receiving form carefully. Note the field name, number of digits accepted, currency and payment provider. Ask the provider what identifier it requires if its wording is unclear.
3. Use FirstBank’s official support page to request the complete code for the account and payment concerned. Explain any difference between the branch name on your records and the name in the historical table.
4. Keep the bank’s response and the date. Copy the confirmed code as text, preserving leading zeros. Do not fill missing digits, replace a prefix or combine two entries yourself.
What this review verifies—and what remains unconfirmed
This revision checks the support route and replaces the old blanket payment instructions with a verification process. It does not certify the archived branch codes below. No complete current replacement list from FirstBank was verified for this review.
Use the archive to identify an old branch reference for a query, not as proof of current payment instructions. A missing branch may simply be outside the old compilation. An unchanged branch name does not establish that every accompanying detail is still correct.
Exceptions and rejected codes
For an account opened online, a relocated branch or an account with changed servicing details, ask the bank directly rather than selecting the most plausible row. If a foreign form expects a different identifier, request its payment instructions. Do not substitute a branch code for an account number or an international payment field.
If the form rejects a bank-confirmed code, save its exact error message. Ask the form operator to check its requirements and tell the bank what happened. Do not keep trying unrelated branch codes.
Help and complaint route
FirstBank’s published complaint policy accepts complaints through its website and branch customer-service staff, among other channels.
When reporting a problem, include the date, the form or service involved, the error message and what you want corrected. Ask for a case reference and retain the reply. Share account details only through an official private channel; keep PINs, passwords and one-time codes out of messages and public comments.
Related bank-code guides
Access Bank’s published directory · Wema Bank’s published directory · Kuda’s published sort code
Historical branch table: confirmation required
The following table comes from the earlier Financial Watch article. Its entries are retained for historical reference, not labelled as newly issued or checked in 2026. Confirm any entry with the bank before use.
|S/N
|SORT CODES
|BRANCHES
|1
|011151003
|F.B.N. H/OFFICE FIN CONTROL
|2
|011231017
|ABA [MAIN]
|3
|011171025
|ABEOKUTA
|4
|011241036
|AGBOR
|5
|011151045
|APAPA
|6
|011151058
|IJORA LAGOS
|7
|011151061
|AJEGUNLE
|8
|011231017
|ABA TOWN
|9
|011181086
|AKURE MAIN
|10
|011161093
|SULEJA
|11
|011041100
|BENIN KING SQUARE
|12
|011041113
|BENIN MISSION ROAD
|13
|011201128
|BUKURU
|14
|011121130
|BOMPAI
|15
|011031149
|BAUCHI
|16
|011201157
|BASSA
|17
|011201160
|BARKIN LADI
|18
|011161190
|BIDA
|19
|011071206
|CALABAR
|20
|011191212
|IBADAN (ORITA CHALLENGE)
|21
|011191238
|UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN
|22
|011071248
|UNIVERSITY OF CALABAR
|23
|011171261
|IDIROKO
|24
|011011279
|IKOT ABASI
|25
|011311306
|DAMATURU
|26
|011311306
|DARAZO
|27
|011061326
|DAMBOA
|28
|011311306
|DAMAGUN
|29
|011241382
|EVWRENI (DELTA STATE)
|30
|011011350
|EFA
|31
|011291361
|ERIN-OSUN
|32
|011071374
|EKORI
|33
|011241382
|EVWRENI
|34
|011251437
|ENUGU (MAIN)
|35
|011241421
|DELTA
|36
|011254137
|ENUGU (UWANI)
|37
|011181442
|EFON ALAYE
|38
|011151456
|EPE
|39
|011041469
|EKPOMA
|40
|011281478
|EGBE
|41
|011011486
|ETINAN
|42
|011251495
|EZZAMGBO
|43
|011131502
|FUNTUA
|44
|011091529
|FUFORE
|45
|011251534
|EMENE IND. ESTATE
|46
|011251547
|EHA ALUMONA
|47
|011181552
|EMURE EKITI
|48
|011181565
|ERIJIYAN EKITI
|49
|011151579
|ORILE IGANMU
|50
|011311607
|GASHUA
|51
|011311610
|GEIDAM
|52
|011031628
|GOMBE
|53
|011221632
|GUSAU
|54
|011091642
|GANYE
|55
|011221658
|GUMMI
|56
|011201665
|KURGWI
|57
|011111674
|KADUNA KAWO
|58
|011081681
|ABAJI
|59
|011241696
|AGBARHO
|60
|011091707
|HONG
|61
|011261715
|HADEJIA
|62
|011181727
|ILASA EKITI
|63
|011221739
|ILLELA
|64
|011251741
|INYI
|65
|011181947
|IGBOGILA
|66
|011181769
|IKARAM AKOKO
|67
|011071785
|IKOM
|68
|011151799
|IKORODU
|69
|011191212
|IBADAN (BANK ROAD)
|70
|011191814
|IBADAN (AGODI)
|71
|011191827
|IBADAN (AMUNIGUN)
|72
|011181837
|IKARE
|73
|011151841
|IKEJA
|74
|011011855
|IKOT EKPENE
|75
|011291866
|ILESHA
|76
|011151870
|AGEGE
|77
|011151883
|IKEJA IND EST
|78
|011151896
|ILUPEJU IND EST
|79
|011141903
|ILORIN
|80
|011151919
|IGANMU
|81
|011151922
|ISOLO LAGOS
|82
|011181934
|ILE OLUJI
|83
|011181947
|IGBOKODA
|84
|011291950
|IPETU-IJESHA
|85
|011151964
|MURTALA MOHAMMED AIRPORT
|86
|011171973
|IJEBU-ODE
|87
|011181989
|IDO-ANI
|88
|011291992
|ILE-IFE
|89
|011202004
|JOS (MAIN)
|90
|011202017
|JOS (MARKET)
|91
|011202020
|JOS (SECRETARIAT)
|92
|011202046
|UNIVERSITY OF JOS
|93
|011232058
|ABA FACTORY ROAD
|94
|011282066
|IYAMOYE
|95
|011032070
|GAMAWA
|96
|011282082
|AKPANYA
|97
|011152099
|IKEJA (ALLEN AVENUE)
|98
|011112107
|KADUNA (MAIN)
|99
|011112110
|KADUNA (BANK ROAD)
|100
|011112123
|KADUNA (SOUTH)
|101
|011032148
|KALTUNGO
|102
|011122155
|KANO (MAIN)
|103
|011122168
|KANO (FAGGE TA KUDU)
|104
|011032177
|KATAGUM AGENCY
|105
|011162186
|KATCHA
|106
|011222194
|KAURA NAMODA
|107
|011162209
|KONTAGORA
|108
|011132213
|KATSINA
|109
|011052225
|KATSINA ALA
|110
|011162238
|KAGARA
|111
|011062245
|KONDUGA AGENCY
|112
|011302250
|KARIM LAMIDO
|113
|011152277
|KETU
|114
|011142287
|KOSUBOSU
|115
|011162296
|KUTA
|116
|011152303
|MARINA BRANCH
|117
|011152316
|BROAD ST LAGOS
|118
|011152329
|LAGOS (M.MOHAMMED WAY)
|119
|011152332
|OBUN-EKO BRANCH.
|120
|011152345
|EBUTE-METTA LG
|121
|011152358
|LAGOS (YABA)
|122
|011152316
|INVESTMENT HOUSE
|123
|011152374
|MOLONEY ST. BRANCH.
|124
|011152387
|LAGOS (WESTERN HOUSE)
|125
|011152390
|LAGOS (SURULERE)
|126
|011152400
|LAGOS (FALOMO)
|127
|011152413
|LAGOS (FED. SECTRIAT)
|128
|011152426
|ABIBU-OKI BRANCH.
|129
|011152439
|NIJ HOUSE BRANCH.
|130
|011152442
|STOCK EXCHANGE BRANCH.
|131
|011152455
|LAGOS (OREGUN)
|132
|011152468
|LAGOS (OGBA)
|133
|011152471
|LAGOS REGIONAL CENTRE
|134
|011152484
|LAGOS (ALAUSA SEC.)
|135
|011302496
|LAU
|136
|011062503
|MAIDUGURI
|137
|011132514
|MALLUM FASHI
|138
|011162526
|MINNA
|139
|011052539
|MAKURDI
|140
|011092544
|MICHIKA
|141
|011202554
|MANGU
|142
|011152565
|MATORI BRANCH.
|143
|011282574
|MOPA
|144
|011092586
|MAYO-BALEWA
|145
|011312606
|NGURU
|146
|011102612
|NKWOAGU ISUOCHI
|147
|011022624
|NKWELLE EZUNAKA
|148
|011022637
|NNEWI
|149
|011152646
|NAVY TOWN OJO
|150
|011102667
|OKWELLE
|151
|011242679
|OGWASHI-UKU
|152
|011022682
|OGBUNIKE
|153
|011282697
|OGORI
|154
|011192703
|OGBOMOSO
|155
|011022718
|ONITSHA (MAIN)
|156
|011022721
|ONITSHA (NWOBODO AV.)
|157
|011022734
|ONITSHA (IWEKA ROAD)
|158
|011022747
|ONITSHA (BRG.HEAD MRKT.)
|159
|011012757
|ORON
|160
|011292768
|OSHOGBO
|161
|011182771
|OWO
|162
|011192787
|OYO
|163
|011102793
|OWERRI
|164
|011182807
|OKA AKOKO
|165
|011182810
|ORE
|166
|011282820
|OKENE
|167
|011022831
|ONITSHA (WILLIAM ST.)
|168
|011022844
|OTUOCHA
|169
|011172859
|OGBERE
|170
|011182865
|ONDO
|171
|011152879
|OTA
|172
|011052885
|OTURKPO
|173
|011072894
|OBUBRA
|174
|011212900
|PORT HARCOURT STATION ROAD.
|175
|011212913
|PORT HARCOURT (TOWN)
|176
|011212926
|PORT HARCOURT (AIRPORT)
|177
|011212939
|PORT HARCOURT (TRANS-AMA
|178
|011212942
|PORT HARCOURT (DIOBU)
|179
|011212955
|PORT HARCOURT (ORIJE)
|180
|011312978
|POTISKUM
|181
|011222987
|KAMBA
|182
|011022996
|NKPOR
|183
|011153014
|REGISTRAR’S DEPARTMENT
|184
|011163033
|RIJAU
|185
|011193058
|IBADAN OLUYOLE ESTATE
|186
|011183068
|OKEMESI
|187
|011193074
|OKO
|188
|011213080
|ODI
|189
|011043098
|SABONGIDA-ORA
|190
|011243102
|SAPELE MAIN
|191
|011173117
|SHAGAMU
|192
|011223122
|SOKOTO (MAIN)
|193
|011113135
|SAMARU
|194
|011243144
|SAPELE BOYO ROAD
|195
|011153166
|SURULERE SHOPPING CENT
|196
|011223177
|SHINKAFI
|197
|011153182
|SOMOLU
|198
|011033202
|TORO
|199
|011033215
|TAFAWA BALEWA
|200
|011223229
|TAMBAWAL
|201
|011153234
|TIN CAN ISLAND
|202
|011193249
|SAKI BRANCH
|203
|011153250
|TREASURY DEPARTMENT
|204
|011023267
|AWKA
|205
|011103271
|AMARAKU
|206
|011233280
|AMAOKWE ITEM,
|207
|011153292
|NIGER HOUSE
|208
|011233303
|UMUAHIA
|209
|011013316
|UYO
|210
|011013329
|UTU ETIM EKPO
|211
|011013332
|UKAM
|212
|011103349
|UMUOWA
|213
|011303356
|MAYO NDAGA
|214
|011123361
|KANO INT. AIRPORT
|215
|011023377
|NIMO
|216
|011063388
|UBA-KUMAGUM
|217
|011103394
|URUALLA
|218
|011053402
|VANDEIKYA
|219
|011103417
|OWERRI DOUGLAS ROAD
|220
|011053428
|NAKA
|221
|011153438
|OKE ARIN BRANCH
|222
|011153441
|ABIBU ADETORO STR. (BRANCH), V
|223
|011283450
|OGUMA
|224
|011253464
|OVOKO
|225
|011103475
|OWERRI (BRANCH 2)
|226
|011093488
|GULAK
|227
|011013497
|ESSENE
|228
|011243500
|WARRI
|229
|011243513
|UGHELLI
|230
|011113520
|KAFANCHAN
|231
|011043535
|BENIN OREGBENI
|232
|011153548
|NICHEMTEX INDUSTRIES (IKORODU)
|233
|011043551
|AGBEDE BRANCH
|234
|011063560
|NEW MAIDUGURI (M.MKT)
|235
|011273570
|BIRNIN KEBBI
|236
|011263580
|DUTSE
|237
|011173599
|ARAROMI OBU
|238
|011093608
|YOLA MAIN
|239
|011033613
|YANA
|240
|011283625
|LOKOJA
|241
|011303631
|JALINGO
|242
|011093640
|YOLA MARKET
|243
|011033655
|AZARE
|245
|011273664
|MUNGADI-MAIYAMA
|246
|011063670
|KWAJAFA
|247
|011303686
|BAMBUR
|248
|011033697
|BURRA AGENCY
|249
|011113708
|ZARIA
|250
|011303712
|ZING
|251
|011123727
|KANO (ZOO ROAD)
|252
|011093734
|GARKIDA
|253
|011123743
|KANO CLUB ROAD
|254
|011273758
|ZURU
|255
|011023762
|ABBA
|256
|011223779
|SOKOTO (DANFODIO ROAD)
|257
|011183796
|AKURE (MARKET)
|258
|011283803
|AYANGBA
|259
|011283816
|AJAOKUTA
|260
|011183822
|ADO-EKITI
|261
|011293835
|IJEBU-IJESHA
|262
|011253846
|IKEM
|263
|011233853
|ABA ARIARIA
|264
|011183864
|IKERE EKITI
|265
|011283874
|ISANLU-OYI
|266
|011203883
|LAFIA
|267
|011293893
|INISHA
|268
|011323908
|ANKA
|269
|011183916
|IFAKI-EKITI
|270
|011283926
|ABEJUKOLO
|271
|011153933
|AGBARA
|272
|011233947
|AFIKPO
|273
|011243953
|ASABA
|274
|011183961
|IKOLE EKITI
|275
|011283971
|ITOBE
|276
|011193980
|AWE
|277
|011103996
|AKATTA
|278
|011084002
|ABUJA GARKI
|279
|011254010
|NSUKKA
|280
|011234027
|ABA ALAOJI
|281
|011154039
|AKOWONJO
|282
|011044042
|UGBOWO (BENIN)
|283
|011254052
|EKWULOBIA
|284
|011084060
|ABUJA MAIN
|285
|011214076
|PORT HARCOURT (SHELL)
|286
|011154097
|IKOTA
|287
|011214102
|BONNY
|288
|011214115
|YENEGOA
|289
|011154123
|ADEOLA ODEKU
|290
|011154136
|ALABA INT. MKT. OJO
|291
|011154152
|DALEKO
|292
|011244169
|WARRI SHELL
|293
|011084170
|ABUJA AIRPORT
|294
|011044181
|BENIN SILUKO ROAD BRANCH
|295
|011154204
|ISOLO IND.ESTATE BR.
|296
|011254214
|ABAKALIKI
|297
|011014221
|EKET
|298
|011204235
|SAMINAKA BRANCH
|299
|011194248
|NEW GBAGI MKT.
|300
|011154274
|TRADE FAIR
|301
|011194293
|MOLETE BR.
|302
|011174310
|MOSIMI
|303
|011194329
|EDE
|304
|011244334
|EKPAN
|305
|011214348
|NEW PORTHARCOURT MAIN
|306
|011085069
|ABUJA (JOS ROAD)
|307
|011245155
|EFFURUN
|308
|011215088
|BONNY ISLAND
|309
|011215130
|PORT HARCOURT
|310
|011155119
|IKOYI (KEFFI ROAD)
|311
|011155148
|VICTORIA ISLAND
|312
|011155106
|IKEJA (OBA AKRAN)
|313
|011125123
|KANO (BOMPAI)
|314
|011215046
|PORT HARCOURT
|315
|011025039
|ONITSHA
|316
|011154958
|OJODU/ISHERI
Thanks for sharing this insightful article. Really helpful!
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