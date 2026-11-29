Zenith Bank sort codes: branch verification guide and historical list
Guide reviewed and republished 29 November 2026. The branch table below remains historical and has not been reverified as a current Zenith Bank directory. Before using an entry on a payment form, get confirmation from the bank for your particular account.
How to check your Zenith Bank sort code
A sort-code search should start with the branch attached to the account. Do not assume a prominent Lagos office’s code applies to an account elsewhere just because the bank name matches.
1. Identify the account’s servicing branch from your bank-issued records. If you cannot find it, ask Zenith Bank to identify it. The branch nearest you is not automatically the one whose code applies.
2. Read the receiving form carefully. Note the field name, number of digits accepted, currency and payment provider. Ask the provider what identifier it requires if its wording is unclear.
3. Use Zenith Bank’s official support page to request the complete code for the account and payment concerned. Explain any difference between the branch name on your records and the name in the historical table.
4. Keep the bank’s response and the date. Copy the confirmed code as text, preserving leading zeros. Do not fill missing digits, replace a prefix or combine two entries yourself.
What this review verifies—and what remains unconfirmed
This revision checks the support route and replaces the old blanket payment instructions with a verification process. It does not certify the archived branch codes below. No complete current replacement list from Zenith Bank was verified for this review.
Use the archive to identify an old branch reference for a query, not as proof of current payment instructions. A missing branch may simply be outside the old compilation. An unchanged branch name does not establish that every accompanying detail is still correct.
Exceptions and rejected codes
For an account opened online, a relocated branch or an account with changed servicing details, ask the bank directly rather than selecting the most plausible row. If a foreign form expects a different identifier, request its payment instructions. Do not substitute a branch code for an account number or an international payment field.
If the form rejects a bank-confirmed code, save its exact error message. Ask the form operator to check its requirements and tell the bank what happened. Do not keep trying unrelated branch codes.
Help and complaint route
Zenith provides an official customer self-service portal for enquiries and complaints. If it is unavailable, use your established branch or bank support channel.
When reporting a problem, include the date, the form or service involved, the error message and what you want corrected. Ask for a case reference and retain the reply. Share account details only through an official private channel; keep PINs, passwords and one-time codes out of messages and public comments.
Related bank-code guides
Access Bank’s published directory · Wema Bank’s published directory · Kuda’s published sort code
Historical branch table: confirmation required
The following table comes from the earlier Financial Watch article. Its entries are retained for historical reference, not labelled as newly issued or checked in 2026. Confirm any entry with the bank before use.
|S/N
|ZENITH BANK PLC
|BRANCHES
|1
|057230014
|ABA
|2
|057210021
|ABA ROAD
|3
|057330011
|ABAKALIKI
|4
|057170019
|ABEOKUTA
|5
|057080015
|ABUJA
|6
|057150657
|ABULE EGBA
|7
|057150709
|ACME ROAD
|8
|057150343
|ADENIRAN OGUNSANYA
|9
|057150204
|ADETOKUNBO ADEMOLA
|10
|057150547
|ADEYEMO ALAKIJA
|11
|057340014
|ADO-EKITI
|12
|057150686
|AGBARA
|13
|057190044
|AGBENI MARKET
|14
|057240033
|AGBOR
|15
|057150521
|AGIDINGBI
|16
|057150437
|AGUDA
|17
|057080099
|AHMADU BELLO WAY
|18
|057150372
|AIRPORT ROAD
|19
|057010030
|AKA ROAD
|20
|057150288
|AKIN ADESOLA
|21
|057150660
|AKOWONJO
|22
|057180012
|AKURE
|23
|057150576
|ALABA INTERNATIONAL
|24
|057150165
|ALLEN AVENUE
|25
|057150754
|ALLEN II
|26
|057080044
|AMINU KANO 1
|27
|057080109
|AMINU KANO 2
|28
|057150615
|AMUWO ODOFIN
|29
|057150505
|ANTHONY
|30
|057150055
|APAPA
|31
|057150835
|APAPA RD
|32
|057230030
|ASA ROAD
|33
|057240020
|ASABA
|34
|057040055
|AUCHI
|35
|057020046
|AWKA
|36
|057150550
|BAR BEACH
|37
|057030010
|BAUCHI
|38
|057040013
|BENIN
|39
|057040042
|BENINAIRPORTRD
|40
|057160032
|BIDA
|41
|057270016
|BIRNIN KEBBI
|42
|057210047
|BONNY ISLAND
|43
|057150275
|BOURDILLON
|44
|057150631
|BROAD STREET
|45
|057200028
|BUKURU
|46
|057080060
|LAW SCHOOL (BWARI)
|47
|057070012
|CALABAR
|48
|057150725
|CATHOLIC MISSION ST.
|49
|057080073
|CENTRAL BUS. DISTRICT
|50
|057150301
|TRINITY
|51
|057150107
|COKER
|52
|057150848
|COMPUTER VILLAGE
|53
|057150330
|CREEK ROAD
|54
|057310015
|DAMATURU
|55
|057150194
|DOPEMU
|56
|057260013
|DUTSE
|57
|057150712
|EJIGBO
|58
|057010027
|EKET
|59
|057040068
|EKPOMA
|60
|057250010
|ENUGU 1
|61
|057250023
|ENUGU 2 (OGUI RD)
|62
|057150220
|ERIC MOORE
|63
|057250036
|ESTATE LAYOUT
|64
|057240062
|EZENEI AVENUE
|65
|057150217
|FALOMO
|66
|057150233
|FESTAC
|67
|057130020
|FUNTUA
|68
|057080028
|GARKI
|69
|057150738
|GBAGADA
|70
|057350017
|GOMBE
|71
|057370013
|GUSAU
|72
|057080112
|GWAGWALADA
|73
|057150602
|H/O ANNEX II
|74
|057150796
|H/O ANNEX III
|75
|057020033
|BRIDGE HEAD
|76
|057150013
|HEAD OFFICE
|77
|057150424
|HERBERT MACAULEY
|78
|057190015
|IBADAN
|79
|057190031
|IBADAN 3
|80
|057150851
|IDIMU
|81
|057150741
|IDI-ORO
|82
|057150039
|IDUMAGBO
|83
|057150026
|IDUMOTA
|84
|057170022
|IJEBU ODE
|85
|057150534
|IJU
|86
|057150042
|IKEJA
|87
|057150314
|IKEJA GRA
|88
|057070038
|IKOM
|89
|057150385
|IKORODU
|90
|057150644
|IKORODU ROAD
|91
|057010043
|IKOT EKPENE ROAD
|92
|057150479
|IKOTA
|93
|057150518
|IKOTA SHOPPING COMPLEX
|94
|057150136
|IKOYI
|95
|057040026
|IKPOBA HILL
|96
|057210034
|IKWERRE ROAD
|97
|057290025
|ILE-IFE
|98
|057290038
|ILESA
|99
|057140010
|ILORIN
|100
|057150123
|ILUPEJU
|101
|057150408
|INT’L AIRPORT TERMINAL
|102
|057150084
|ISOLO
|103
|057190028
|IWO ROAD
|104
|057300012
|JALINGO
|105
|057200015
|JOS
|106
|057110011
|KADUNA
|107
|057110037
|KADUNA 2
|108
|057110040
|KAFANCHAN
|109
|057120014
|KANO
|110
|057120027
|KANO 2
|111
|057130017
|KATSINA
|112
|057150864
|KETU
|113
|057150877
|KINGSWAY
|114
|057150291
|KOFO ABAYOMI
|115
|057160045
|KOTANGORA
|116
|057360010
|LAFIA
|117
|057150178
|LAGOS CENTRAL
|118
|057080125
|BWARI
|119
|057150699
|LAWANSON
|120
|057150398
|LEKKI
|121
|057150880
|LIVERPOOL
|122
|057280019
|LOKOJA
|123
|057150770
|MAGODO
|124
|057060019
|MAIDUGURI
|125
|057060022
|MAIDUGURI 2
|126
|057050016
|MAKURDI
|127
|057080057
|MARARABA
|128
|057150068
|MARINA
|129
|057150628
|MARINA II
|130
|057150071
|MATORI
|131
|057150453
|MEDICAL ROAD
|132
|057160016
|MINNA
|133
|057150822
|MOLONEY
|134
|057090021
|MUBI
|135
|057150589
|MURI OKUNOLA
|136
|057020059
|NKPOR
|137
|057210050
|NNAMDI AZIKWE(OGINIBA)
|138
|057020020
|NNEWI
|139
|057250052
|NSUKKA
|140
|057280022
|OBAJANA
|141
|057140023
|OFFA
|142
|057150110
|OGBA
|143
|057020075
|OGIDI
|144
|057070025
|OGOJA
|145
|057150466
|OGUDU
|146
|057150356
|OGUNLANA DRIVE
|147
|057150893
|OJODU
|148
|057040084
|OKADA
|149
|057150181
|OKE ARIN
|150
|057100021
|OKIGWE
|151
|057150411
|OKOTA
|152
|057150440
|OLD OJO ROAD
|153
|057150369
|OLOSA
|154
|057150783
|OLOWU
|155
|057020017
|ONITSHA
|156
|057210076
|ONNE
|157
|057150259
|OPEBI
|158
|057150246
|OREGUN
|159
|057290012
|OSHOGBO
|160
|057100018
|OWERRI
|161
|057150767
|OZUMBA MBADIWE
|162
|057210089
|OYIGBO
|163
|057040071
|SAPELE ROAD
|164
|057150327
|PALM AVENUE
|165
|057150903
|PEN CINEMA
|166
|057210018
|PORT HARCOURT
|167
|057250065
|PRESIDENTIAL ROAD
|168
|057020062
|RELIEF MARKET
|169
|057210063
|RUMUIBEKWE
|170
|057120030
|SABON-GARI
|171
|057150495
|SANGO OTA
|172
|057150592
|SANUSI FAFUNWA
|173
|057240046
|SAPELE
|174
|057170035
|SHAGAMU
|175
|057220011
|SOKOTO
|176
|057150563
|ST. FINBARRS ROAD
|177
|057160029
|SULEJA
|178
|057150097
|SURULERE
|179
|057150673
|TEJUOSHO
|180
|057150262
|TRADE FAIR
|181
|057080086
|TRANSCORP HILTON
|182
|057230027
|UMUAHIA
|183
|057120043
|UNITY ROAD
|184
|057040039
|USELU
|185
|057080138
|JABI
|186
|057080141
|UTAKO
|187
|057010014
|UYO
|188
|057150149
|VICTORIA ISLAND
|189
|057240017
|WARRI
|190
|057240059
|WARRI II
|191
|057150152
|WHARF RD
|192
|057080031
|WUSE
|193
|057150055
|SNAKE ISLAND
|194
|057320018
|YENAGOA
|195
|057090018
|YOLA
|196
|057110024
|ZARIA
|197
|057250049
|ZIK AVENUE
|198
|057150806
|ALUMINIUM VILLAGE
|199
|057150819
|GBAGADA 2
|200
|057150916
|LASU
|201
|057050029
|OTUKPOR
|202
|057240075
|ABRAKA
|203
|057080154
|EFAB
|204
|057150929
|FALOMO R/ABOUT
|205
|057150932
|ADENIYI JONES
|206
|057150945
|MOBIL ROAD
|207
|057150958
|SANGO OTA 2
|208
|057190057
|BODIJA
|209
|057150961
|LEKKI EXPRESSWAY
|210
|057080167
|MAITAMA 2
|211
|057210092
|ABA ROAD 2
|212
|057210102
|AZIKIWE ROAD ,P/H
|213
|057030023
|AZARE
|214
|057150974
|LASPOTECH
|215
|057150987
|EPE
|216
|057080170
|GARKI MODEL MKT
|217
|057210115
|OMOKU
|218
|057100034
|ORLU
|219
|057330024
|AFIKPO
|220
|057150990
|KUDIRAT ABIOLA WAY
|221
|057151009
|BOLADE OSHODI
|222
|057120056
|HOTORO
|223
|057151012
|ILUPEJU 2
|224
|057080183
|CENTRAL BUS. DISTR 2
|225
|057330024
|NEW WUSE
|226
|057040097
|UNIBEN
|227
|057040107
|SAKPOBA ROAD
|228
|057040110
|EKENWA ROAD
|229
|057151025
|BADAGRY
|230
|057180025
|ONDO TOWN
|231
|057151038
|ASPAMDA
|232
|057060035
|MAIDUGURI 3
|233
|057310028
|POTISKUM
|234
|057120069
|WUDIL
|235
|057080206
|FED SECRETARIAT
|236
|057151041
|ALAGBADO
|237
|057151054
|TRINITY 2
|238
|057020088
|EKWULOBIA
|239
|057151067
|KEFFI
|240
|057151070
|SATELLITE TOWN
|241
|057240088
|UGHELLI
|242
|057020091
|UMUNZE
|243
|057040123
|MISSION ROAD
|244
|057080219
|KUBWA
|245
|057040136
|UROMI
|246
|057100047
|OWERRI
|247
|057151083
|OGBA 2
|248
|057151096
|IKOTUN
|249
|057151106
|AGEGE MOTOR RD
|250
|057151119
|EBUTE-ERO
|251
|057140036
|ILORIN 2
|252
|057230043
|ABA 3
|253
|057080222
|DEI-DEI
|254
|057080235
|NATIONAL ASSEMBLY
|255
|057010046
|UYO 3
|256
|057151122
|AKUTE
|257
|057151135
|SEME-BORDER
|258
|057080248
|DUTSE ALHAJI
|259
|057080251
|ENUGU HOUSE ABUJA
|260
|057190060
|OYO TOWN
|261
|057190073
|OLUYOLE
|262
|057170048
|OWODE
|263
|057330024
|ABAKALIKI 2
|264
|057020101
|ELECTRONIC MRKT
|265
|057080264
|GWARIMPA
|266
|057080277
|KEBBI HOUSE
|267
|057080280
|MAPAPE
|268
|057280035
|OKENE
|269
|057080293
|EAGLE
|270
|057200031
|JOS 2
|271
|057070041
|MARY SLESSOR
|272
|057170051
|OKE ILEWO
|273
|057240091
|PTI ROAD
|274
|057151148
|LADIPO OLUWOLE
|275
|057151151
|ALAUSA
|276
|057120072
|KOFAR RUWA
|277
|057300025
|WUKARI
|278
|057080303
|SULTAN ABUBUKAR
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