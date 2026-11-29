Only 6.6% of Nigerian adults surveyed said they had bought something online in the previous three months, although 86.5% held a financial account. For retailers weighing an online expansion, the figures show how much more common it is for customers to have a way to pay than to have recently placed an order.

The National Information Technology Development Agency and the National Bureau of Statistics published the findings in the Nigeria Tech Outlook Report 2026. Asked what kept them from shopping online, 28.4% said there was nothing they needed online. Another 25.1% cited distrust or fear of fraud.

Location mattered, too. Internet use reached 55.7% among urban adults surveyed and 29.5% among rural adults, a gap Financial Watch calculates at 26.2 percentage points. Recent online purchases were less common in both groups, at 9.2% and 5.0% respectively.

Interviewers reached 2,147 adults by phone across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory between September 26 and October 9. The shopping figure measures how many respondents made a purchase during a three-month window. It gives retailers no estimate of how much shoppers spent.

For buyers dealing with a missed delivery, Financial Watch has a guide to documenting the order, payment and retailer’s delivery promise.