Twenty-six participants from eight African universities completed a five-day entrepreneurship coaching programme at the University of Lagos. Rather than confine mentors to the classroom, organisers sent them into markets and communities on campus to hear what traders and prospective customers needed.

The university said participants from seven countries worked with 13 facilitators drawn from academia and industry. The programme ran from November 16 to 20 at the Arthur Mbanefo Digital Research Centre in partnership with the African Engineering and Technology Network.

One idea to emerge was Match Grid, a proposal to connect business owners with people who have the digital skills they need. The university described it as a concept developed during training. It announced no recruitment round or operating platform under that name.

The organisers asked participants to take the approach back to their own institutions. For graduates, the underlying question is a practical one: whether a business idea solves a problem someone has actually encountered. Employers raised a related skills question at UNILAG’s recent hire fair.

UNILAG account of the five-day programme