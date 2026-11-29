Amnesty International has condemned Sunday Igboho’s reported threats against opposition politicians and warned that his claim of presidential backing for security operations in the South-West poses a danger ahead of Nigeria’s elections.

In a statement posted by Amnesty International Nigeria on X on November 29 at 2:10 p.m. Nigerian time, the human rights organisation expressed deep concern over Igboho’s claim that President Bola Tinubu instructed him to continue security operations in the region.

Amnesty called for investigations into allegations of incitement to violence and other human rights abuses before, during and after elections, and for suspected perpetrators to face justice.

The organisation described Igboho as “a danger to democracy”, citing his reported warnings against opposition campaigning in the South-West. It said residents’ freedom to live in any part of Nigeria must not depend on supporting a particular party or candidate.

Amnesty described Iru Ekun Security Network as an armed private security outfit operating in the South-West and the Federal Capital Territory. That description is the organisation’s assessment; Financial Watch has not independently established the network’s weapons inventory or operational reach.

The intervention turns attention to the Tinubu administration’s responsibility to protect political participation. The concern is whether a network led by an outspoken supporter of the President can exercise a security role without intimidating people who oppose him, and what enforceable safeguards the government has put in place.

Amnesty’s warning puts government accountability in focus

Paul Ibe, media adviser to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, called on the President to clarify the alleged instruction in a social media statement reported by The Sun on November 25. He challenged the government to disclose the legal basis, supervision and limits of any arrangement with the Iru Ekun Security Network.

The account of presidential backing comes from Igboho’s media office. Financial Watch did not locate a separate public confirmation or rebuttal from the Presidency in the material reviewed for this report on November 29. The reported conversation should therefore be treated as Igboho’s account, rather than an independently established government directive.

What Igboho says Tinubu told him

A statement from Igboho’s media office, reported by PUNCH on November 23, placed the conversation inside Tinubu’s official vehicle after an APC campaign rally at Mapo Hall in Ibadan on November 21.

Igboho, whose full name is Sunday Adeyemo, said the discussion lasted about five minutes. He claimed the President wanted his network to help secure rural settlements, towns and forests while working with the police, military and Department of State Services.

His account also includes an important qualification: he said Tinubu instructed the network to protect Nigerians irrespective of ethnicity, religion or political affiliation, and to notify recognised security agencies before operations.

Those assurances are relevant to the dispute. They do not, on their own, establish the network’s legal powers or demonstrate how political neutrality would be enforced.

Earlier campaign threats make neutrality a central issue

On March 17, Peoples Daily reported remarks in which Igboho warned against campaigning for Atiku or Peter Obi in the South-West. It quoted him as saying: “If you know that you are crazy, campaign for one Atiku or Obi in Yorubaland.”

That quotation is attributed here to the newspaper’s report; Financial Watch has not independently authenticated the original recording. It is not a finding that a criminal offence has been proved.

The controversy drew a public appeal from Dele Momodu. P.M. News reported on March 18 that Momodu urged Igboho to support his preferred candidate peacefully while allowing others to campaign freely.

The same report carried Igboho’s position through his media aide, Olayomi Koiki: his advocacy, he said, concerned protecting communities against insecurity, and he was entitled to support Tinubu. That explanation establishes his stated purpose. It does not settle the separate concern about threats against people who make a different political choice.

The regulatory test goes beyond presidential access

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps’ published licensing guidance says private guard companies require a licence before beginning operations. It explicitly distinguishes applying or paying a fee from permission to operate.

Whether and how that regulatory framework applies to Iru Ekun, and what authorisation it holds, are matters the responsible authorities need to clarify. This report has not established that the network holds a particular licence, nor that it lacks one. A claimed endorsement cannot answer those documentary questions.

The rights at stake are also concrete. Sections 40 and 41 of Nigeria’s Constitution protect peaceful assembly and association, and citizens’ freedom to move and reside across the country, subject to the Constitution’s lawful restrictions. Political preference does not give a private actor authority to exclude opponents from a region.

The questions Tinubu’s government must answer

Ibe’s demand puts responsibility on the Presidency to confirm or correct Igboho’s version of events. As reported by The Sun, he argued that community assistance to security agencies must have defined responsibilities and institutional oversight.

For residents, the practical issues are who authorises deployment, who receives complaints, what personnel are permitted to do and which public institution investigates alleged abuse. For opposition supporters, the test is whether they can organise and campaign without intimidation.

These questions sit alongside the government’s spending commitments to formal policing, including the police training institution rehabilitation programme previously reported by Financial Watch.

Amnesty’s call for an investigation requires more than an assurance of political neutrality. The government needs to explain how allegations of intimidation will be investigated, who can restrain any unlawful conduct by the network and how complainants will be protected. Presidential access is not a substitute for publicly accountable security institutions.

Updated November 29, 2026: This report’s headline and opening have been revised to include Amnesty International Nigeria’s statement after its original X post was verified. The background reporting and distinction between Igboho’s claims and confirmed presidential policy have been retained.