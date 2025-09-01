Nigeria Private Sector Growth Accelerates to Four-Month High

Input costs showed the weakest pace of increase since March 2023, while output prices moderated for the fourth consecutive month, registering the slowest increase since April 2020. This disinflation trend prompted Stanbic IBTC to project headline inflation could fall further to between 21.45% and 21.63% year-on-year in August, with sharper moderation to 17.19%-17.9% anticipated by November.

Business confidence has surged to its highest level in over a decade, reflecting optimism about expansion plans and improved market conditions despite ongoing structural challenges. The services sector continues dominating economic activity, contributing 57.5% to Q1 2025 GDP growth of 3.13%, while telecommunications posted robust 7.40% expansion.