LAGOS, Nigeria – Cornerstone Insurance Plc and AIICO Insurance Plc have told the Nigerian Exchange that their boards approved in principle a merger that would create an insurer with about N858 billion in total assets and N194 billion in shareholders’ funds.
The two companies made the disclosure in a joint notice to the exchange, shareholders and the investing public dated Monday, November 23, 2026, according to Nairametrics and Investors King. The merger would be carried out through a scheme of merger that brings Cornerstone, AIICO and AIICO’s 2 insurance subsidiaries into a single company. The merged company would remain listed on the Nigerian Exchange.
The companies have not announced the share exchange ratio. The reports said the ratio and other terms would be set out in a scheme document to be sent to shareholders.
Sale of a 30.53% stake in AIICO
In a separate disclosure dated the same day, Cornerstone said Insur Investments Limited, an investment vehicle it sponsors, had agreed to buy 11,173,946,135 ordinary shares of AIICO from LeapFrog III Nigeria Insurance Holdings Limited. The shares represent 30.53% of AIICO. The price was not disclosed, and completion depends on agreed conditions and regulatory approvals, Investors King reported.
AIICO is the larger of the two by revenue. In the 9 months to September 2026 it reported insurance revenue of N114.57 billion and profit after tax of N17.28 billion, up 25.6%, according to Nairametrics. Cornerstone reported insurance revenue of N43.31 billion and profit after tax of N7.41 billion, down 8.6%, over the same period.
Reports on the notice linked the plan to the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act 2025, which raised minimum capital requirements for insurers and introduced a risk-based capital framework.
Share prices and approvals
Shares of both insurers rose on Tuesday, November 24, the day after the date of the notice. Cornerstone gained 10% to close at N6.05, from N5.50, and AIICO gained 9.91% to close at N4.77, from N4.34, Nairametrics market data showed. The NGX Insurance Index rose to 1,185.90 points from 1,129.35, while the All-Share Index fell 0.32% to 245,685.87 points.
The merger requires approval from the National Insurance Commission, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Nigerian Exchange. Shareholders of each company must also vote at separate court-ordered meetings before the Federal High Court is asked to sanction the scheme.
For shareholders, the exchange ratio will determine how many shares of the merged company each holder receives, and that figure has not been published. For policyholders, the merger has not taken effect, and the two insurers continue to operate as separate companies while approvals are pending.
The next steps are the publication of the scheme document with the share exchange ratio and the dates of the court-ordered shareholder meetings. Neither company has announced those dates.
Sources
Nairametrics, report on the joint notice to the Nigerian Exchange, November 24, 2026
Investors King, report on the AIICO stake disclosure, November 24, 2026
Nairametrics, 9-month results comparison, November 24, 2026
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