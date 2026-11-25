ABUJA, Nigeria – The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria retained the Monetary Policy Rate at 23% on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, at the end of its 308th meeting in Abuja.

The committee also kept the standing facilities corridor at +50/-300 basis points around the policy rate, according to Communique No. 165, signed by the governor, Olayemi Cardoso. The cash reserve requirement stays at 45% for deposit money banks, 16% for merchant banks and 75% for public sector deposits held outside the Treasury Single Account. The communique recorded 10 members in attendance at the meeting, which was held on November 23 and 24.

Inflation, reserves and business activity

The communique put headline inflation at 14.06% year on year in October 2026, down from 14.63% in September, and said inflation had moderated for 5 consecutive months. Core inflation fell to 10.78% in October from 12.95% in September, and food inflation eased to 19.13% from 19.59%.

Gross external reserves stood at $54.02 billion on November 17, 2026, enough to cover 10.26 months of imports of goods and services, the communique said. The composite Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 53.2 points in October from 53.0 in September.

The rate was last changed in September 2026, when the committee cut it by 350 basis points from 26.5% at its 307th meeting, the News Agency of Nigeria reported. Premium Times reported that the committee had earlier lowered the rate by 50 basis points from 27% in February and left it unchanged in May and July.

Reasons for the hold

The committee said it kept the policy stance to protect the decline in inflation. It listed three risks to prices: the effect of the Middle East conflict on energy costs, spending during the end-of-year festive season and spending linked to elections. It welcomed a memorandum of understanding between the central bank and NNPC Limited on foreign exchange inflows and described the banking system as resilient.

Mr Cardoso told journalists in Abuja that the bank would keep its policy consistent. “Our goal is single-digit inflation, and we will not stop until we get there,” BusinessDay quoted him as saying. Razia Khan, chief economist for Africa and the Middle East at Standard Chartered Bank, told the newspaper that the decision was largely expected.

For households and businesses, the decision leaves the benchmark that banks use to price loans unchanged until at least February. A trader or small business owner whose loan is priced off the policy rate will not see a lower repayment as a result of this meeting. A salary earner still faces food prices that are rising faster than the general price level, with food inflation 5.07 percentage points above the headline rate in October.

The committee will hold its next meeting on Monday, February 22 and Tuesday, February 23, 2027.

Sources

Central Bank of Nigeria, Monetary Policy Communique No. 165, November 24, 2026

News Agency of Nigeria, November 24, 2026

BusinessDay, November 25, 2026

Premium Times via AllAfrica, November 24, 2026