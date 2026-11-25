LAGOS, Nigeria – Petrol sold for as low as N1,055 per litre at depots in Lagos on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, after 5 depot operators cut their prices by N5 per litre, according to Petroleumprice.ng data reported by Legit.ng and Parrot Nigeria.

The reports named African Terminal, Ascon, Integrated, Wosbab and NIPCO as selling at N1,055. Aiteo sold at N1,058, Pinnacle and the Dangote Petroleum Refinery at N1,059, and Total at N1,060. Depot prices can change more than once in a day. The Awajis fuel tracker, which also draws on Petroleumprice.ng, showed Wosbab and NIPCO at N1,055 and Ascon, Integrated and African Terminal at N1,060 when it was updated at 1:21 pm on November 24.

Depots outside Lagos sold at higher prices on the same day. A.Y.M Shafa sold at N1,084, Parker, Nepal and Matrix Warri at N1,085, Matrix Port Harcourt at N1,105, Rainoil Delta at N1,125 and Sobaz at N1,130. The average across the depots listed was about N1,082 per litre.

The Awajis tracker put its national average petrol price at N1,079.44 on November 24, down from N1,304.53 on November 3, a fall of N225.09 in 3 weeks. Diesel sold at N1,625 per litre at the Lagos depots it listed on November 24. Legit.ng and Parrot Nigeria attributed the lower petrol prices to easing wholesale costs and competition among depot operators.

Pump prices in Abuja and Ogun

The 2 outlets reported that the depot cuts were still filtering through to filling stations. In Abuja, MRS stations cut the pump price by N70 on November 24, from N1,365 to N1,295 per litre. A Legit.ng survey on November 19 found NNPC outlets in Abuja selling at N1,300, down from N1,325, and MRS at N1,365, down from N1,399. Pump prices in Abuja ranged from N1,295 to N1,380 on November 24.

In Ogun State and along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, the reports listed Mobil at Atan at N1,170 per litre, an AP station at N1,199, Julanky at N1,270 and YAAB Petroleum at Iyana Iyesi, Ota, at N1,290.

What the numbers mean for buyers

The cheapest Abuja pump price on November 24 was N240 above the cheapest Lagos depot price. That difference includes the cost of moving fuel from the depot, station running costs and the retailer’s margin.

The difference between stations is large enough to affect a weekly budget. A commercial driver who buys 50 litres at N1,295 instead of N1,380 pays N4,250 less. The N70 cut at MRS in Abuja lowers the cost of a 50-litre purchase by N3,500. The N120 difference between the lowest and highest of the 4 prices listed in the Ogun area equals N3,000 on 25 litres, the size of a common jerrycan used for small generators. Prices quoted here applied on the dates stated and vary by station.

Depot prices are updated daily on Petroleumprice.ng. The next change to watch is at NNPC outlets in Abuja, which were last surveyed at N1,300 on November 19, before the MRS cut to N1,295.

Sources

Legit.ng, depot and pump prices for November 24, published November 25, 2026

Parrot Nigeria, November 25, 2026

Awajis fuel price tracker, updated November 24, 2026

Legit.ng, Abuja pump price survey of November 19, published November 20, 2026