LAGOS, Nigeria – The Central Bank of Nigeria has authorised banks to sell up to $1 million in cash each week to licensed bureau de change operators from Wednesday, November 25, 2026, up from a weekly limit of $150,000.

The central bank sent the approval to banks by email, according to Nairametrics, which reported the change on November 25 and cited people familiar with it. Techpoint Africa reported on the same day that no public circular had been released and that it was not yet clear whether the $1 million limit applied per week, per bank or over another period. BusinessDay described the arrangement as a weekly cash window.

Under the earlier arrangement, a bureau de change, or BDC, could buy up to $150,000 a week from a bank, and only 25% of that amount, or $37,500, could be collected in cash. The new approval allows the full $1 million to be collected in cash. The central bank is also expected to supply banks with additional dollar cash where they need it to complete the sales, Nairametrics and BusinessDay reported.

Background to the rule

The limit being replaced was set in a circular dated February 10, 2026, which allowed licensed BDCs to buy dollars from the official market through any authorised dealer bank, Techpoint Africa reported. That circular capped cash settlement at 25% of each transaction, banned third-party deals and required unused dollars to be sold back within 24 hours. Techpoint Africa said the reported email did not state whether BDCs could now pay their own customers entirely in cash.

Aminu Gwadabe, president of the Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria, told BusinessDay that the increase would add liquidity to the retail market and help to moderate the volatility recently seen in the parallel market. He said banks had started contacting BDC operators and that the central bank had undertaken to meet the banks’ cash requirements.

Exchange rates on November 24 and 25

The change followed a month of depreciation. The naira closed at N1,396.50 to the dollar in the official market on Tuesday, November 24, its weakest close since March 6, Nairametrics reported, citing central bank trading data. BusinessDay, citing figures published by the central bank, put the official rate for the same day at N1,394.12, compared with N1,394.01 on Monday. In the parallel market, the dollar traded at N1,450 on Wednesday, November 25, unchanged from Tuesday, BusinessDay reported. The newspaper put the gap between the official and parallel rates at N56, or 4.02%.

The governor of the central bank, Olayemi Cardoso, said after the Monetary Policy Committee meeting on November 24 that the pressure on the naira reflected seasonal demand at the end of the year, Nairametrics reported. Gross external reserves stood at $54.02 billion on November 17, BusinessDay reported.

For travellers, parents paying school fees abroad and small importers who buy dollar notes from a BDC, the change raises the cash that one operator can collect from a bank by $962,500 a week. The reports did not state the rate at which banks will sell to BDCs or the margin that BDCs may add, so the effect on the price paid by a customer is not yet known.

The next developments to watch are a formal circular from the central bank setting out the terms, and the parallel market rate on Friday, December 4, the end of the first full week under the new limit.

Sources

Nairametrics, report on the approval to banks, November 25, 2026

BusinessDay, BDC cash window and exchange rates, November 25, 2026

Techpoint Africa, background on the February 10, 2026 circular, November 25, 2026

Nairametrics, official market closing rate for November 24, published November 25, 2026

Nairametrics, the governor’s remarks on the naira, November 24, 2026