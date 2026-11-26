LAGOS, Nigeria – The Nigerian Exchange All-Share Index fell 0.69% to 243,995.29 points on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, its seventh consecutive daily decline, as the value of listed shares dropped by N1.098 trillion.

Market capitalisation closed at N158.424 trillion, down from N159.522 trillion on Tuesday, according to Nairametrics, which cited trading data published by the exchange. The index lost 1,690.58 points from Tuesday’s close of 245,685.87. ThisDay reported a slightly different close of 243,989.31 points, which it said was the lowest level in 10 weeks, and put the return for 2026 to date at 56.80%.

Tribune reported that Tuesday’s session was the sixth consecutive decline, which makes Wednesday’s the seventh.

Banks and MTN Nigeria lead the fall

MTN Nigeria Communications fell 4.84% to N796.50. Among banks, Ecobank Transnational fell 9.08% to N68.05, Access Holdings 5.19% to N25.60, United Bank for Africa 2.50% to N37.05, Zenith Bank 1.43% to N103.50 and Guaranty Trust Holding Company 0.90% to N110.00, Nairametrics data showed. The NGX Banking Index fell to 2,226.80 points from 2,256.23, and the NGX Insurance Index fell to 1,142.17 from 1,185.90.

Three sector indices rose. The NGX Industrial Index moved to 11,633.92 points from 11,599.88, the NGX Consumer Goods Index to 3,960.18 from 3,957.00 and the NGX Oil and Gas Index to 5,705.20 from 5,704.64.

Trading volume rose 237.12% to 1.65 billion shares in 29,850 deals, from 489.44 million shares on Tuesday. FCMB Group accounted for 704.66 million shares and rose 5.95% to N13.35. Fidelity Bank accounted for 614.77 million shares and fell 2.70% to N21.60. The 2 stocks made up about 80% of all shares traded. ThisDay put the value of the day’s trades at N40.919 billion.

Largest movers

Nigerian Aviation Handling Company recorded the largest fall, down 10% to N130.50. AIICO Insurance fell 9.43% to N4.32, a day after it rose 9.91%. Fortis Global Insurance led the gainers, up 10% to N1.65, followed by Cornerstone Insurance, up 9.92% to N6.65. Cornerstone and AIICO disclosed a proposed merger in a notice dated November 23.

Cowry Asset Management said continued selling, weak market breadth and losses in key sectors could deepen negative sentiment in the near term, although selective buying of lower-priced shares might limit further declines, ThisDay reported.

For a retail investor or a pension contributor, the decline lowers the market value of shares held and does not change the number of shares owned. The NGX Pension Index fell to 11,990.88 points from 12,116.73. The All-Share Index remains 56.80% above its level at the start of 2026, according to ThisDay.

The exchange publishes its next daily figures after the close of trading on Thursday, November 26. Shares of Dangote Petroleum Refinery are due to begin trading on Tuesday, December 1, a Dangote Group executive told Reuters on November 25, according to Vanguard.

Sources

Nairametrics, NGX market report for November 25, 2026

ThisDay, market report for November 25, published November 26, 2026

Tribune, market report for the session of November 24, 2026

Vanguard, Dangote Refinery listing date, November 25, 2026